Kyren Porter from Le Center led the first lap of the IMCA Stock Car feature with Alex Dostal from Glencoe taking over on the 2nd lap Sept. 19 at Arlingtom Raceway.
On the 5th lap, a yellow was thrown when the 25 car of Tom Schummann from Comfrey got side ways going down the front stretch and the O car of Steve Rustman from St. Peter got collected up with him sending both of them to the pit area. Curt Lund from Redwood Falls was leading on the restart, but that only lasted for a couple of laps as the 7k of Chad Schroeder from Belle Plaine took over the top spot and Shaun Bruns from Danube following him.
Another yellow flag came out when the 17z of Tim Sierks from Princeton spun in turn 4 and ended his night. The race then stayed green with Schroeder, Bruns and Mark Zimmerman all battling up front. A few laps later Dan Mackenthun from Hamburg and Brent Uecker from Hutchinson were in the mix as well as the cars raced side by side 3 and 4 wide for several laps. In the end, Schroeder came out the winner, Uecker captured 2nd place ahead of Bruns and Tim Pessek from Hutchinson who started 18th moved through the tight field and took 4th ahead of Mackenthun.
Brett Allen of Gaylord was the early leader in the IMCA Sprint feature. By the 6th lap Bill Johnson of St. Peter had the lead, a yellow came out when the 88 of Nolan Herd from Arlington fell off the track in turn 3. At the same time the 22 of Justin Allen went into the work area with troubles. Both drivers were able to rejoin the race. On the restart, Johnson showed his power and took off like a bandit to take a commanding lead. Allen reamiained in 2nd with Mick Stien of Ceylon working to get around Allen but he settled for 3rd ahead of Neil Stevens of Bingham Lake.
There were four leaders in the IMCA Modified feature with the 71N of Rick Nelson from Hutchinson the first leader for the first four laps, but an incident occurred and a yellow flag came out for the 46r of Ryan Putnam from Princeton which put both him and Nelson into the pit area for the night.
On the restart, Trent Loverude from Courtland took over the top spot and and had a commanding lead while the 7s of Todd Stinehart from Waseca and Clint Hatlestad from Glencoe were fighting each other for the 2nd place position. On lap 13, Loverude's engine let loose and he exited the track giving the lead to Stinehart, but Hatlestad fought hard and took the lead on the 18th lap with hime and Stinehart racing side by side for the last two laps. As they were coming out of turn 4 Hatlestad was a nose ahead of Stinehart, but Stinehard edged past him right before the checkered flag to win the race and give the fans an exciting race.
A first lap mishap in occurred in the IMCA Sport Modified feature between Vince Corbin of Silver Lake and Jeff Carter of Mapleton. Corbin was then out of contention but Carter went into the work area and rejoined the race several laps later. Chris Neisen of Henderson led the first two laps with the Plato's Jason Schroeder behind him but by the 3rd lap, Matt Looft from Swea City, Iowa, who had started 7th was leading the race ahead of Schroeder. On the 6th lap, a yellow came out for the spinning car of Justin Deboer from Fairmont in the middle of turn 4. On the restart, Looft led the pack once again, this time with Eric Larson of Madison Lake getting around Schroeder to challenge Looft, but it wasn't to be as Looft was able to hold onto the lead. Larson took 2nd, and Jared Boumeester from Waseca took 3rd.
Scott Oestreich of Henderson led the first two laps of the Outlaw Hobby race until a yellow came out for the 10e of Darrell Eckblad from Henderson, then Rod Manthey from Norwood assumed the top spot with Dakota Robinson of Arlington in 2nd. By the 8th lap, Robinson was leading as Manthey had moved back a couple of spots when the 2d of Mori Oestreich from Henderson shot past him. They raced like that for six laps until Manthey regained his position once again on the 14th lap and Oestreich slid back a few spots. At the end, Robinson took the checkers first, Manthey 2nd and Robert Rutt from Platon took 3rd ahead of New Ulm's Bryan Apitz.
The IMCA Sport Compact feature saw 24 cars start the race. Matt Speiss of Belle Plaine led all the laps except the ones that counted as he was in an altercation with the 54 Alan Lahr of Nicollet when Lahr was making a pass to take the lead but both ended up spinning out, that gave the lead and win to the 18x of Austin Frederiech of St. James with newcomer 01 Nathan Kohl and brother Nathan Kohl both from Fort Ripley 2nd and 3rd place. Justin Dose from Brownton took 4th place from his 7th place start.
The IMCA Hobby feature saw 20 of the 23 car field begin the race. Colton Burke from Redwood Falls led the frist 8 laps from his pole position start. The father and son duo of Dan Probst from Worthington and Cory of Brewster were contending with Burke throughout the entire race. By lap 7, Cory glided past his dad to take 2nd, and he got around Burke with only four laps left and held on for the win. Burke held on for 2nd ahead of Dan for the remaining laps as they drove around lapped traffic. The A1 of Nate Manderfield from Lake Crystal took 4th.
Auto Cross A-Feature
1. Dylan Dahlke 98 Brownton
2. Travis Schneider 187 New Ulm
3. Levi Selly 08 St. Peter
4. Jayden Voss 16x Le Sueur
5. Alex Rhodes 46 Hutchinson
6. Nick McConnell 30 Henderson
7. Pete Ybarra 55 North Mankato
8. Dakota Roehler 31 Arlington
9. Scott Luke 16 Mayer
10. Craig Peters 42 Le Sueur
11. Tyler Scharfencamp 34 New Ulm
12. Trevor Falk 138 Plato
13. Aaron Brinkman 54 Gaylord
14. Jack Nelson 19 Arlington
Karts Jr. Sportsman A-Feature
1. Brayden Allen 00 Gaylord
2. Tucker Trimbo 32 Le Sueur
3. Gavin Allen 06 Nicollet
4. Jaxson Defries 25 Mankato
5. Carter Brown 3x Elko New Market
6. Madison Plamann 35 Hutchinson
7. Braylon Manderfield 24 Lake Crystal
8. William Zimmerman 5z Elysian
9. Robby Perrino 07 Nicollet
10. Kendrah Lamont 28 No. Mankato
11. Jake Robb 96R Nicollet
12. Kyle Manderfield 12 Mankato
13. Douglas Eckblad 10E Lake Placid, Fl.
14. Blake Foesch 17B Bird Island
Karts Juniors A-Feature
1. Cole Allen 22 Gaylord
2. Carter Draeger 96D Gaylord
3. Joey Reimers 1J Belle Plaine
4. Wyatt Holtz 9 St Peter
5. Jackson Schroeder 23 Belle Plaine
6. Garett Uecker 87 Hutchinson
7. Liberty Allen 11L Nicollet
8. Travis Manderfield 99 Mankato
9. Carson Brink 13 Belle Plaine
Karts Stock A-Feature
1. Derek Evenson 24 St. Peter
2. Broddy Enter 550 New Ulm
3. Bruce Defries 15 Mankato
4. Megan Voss 1v Henderson
5. Conner Meyer 4u Le Sueur
6. Grant Westphal 711 Arlington
7. Nicole Hall 3 Nicollet
8. Bill Foesch 17F Bird Island
9. Kayla Schauer 2k Henderson
10. Matt Johnson 30 St Peter
11. Yana Burgess Y73 St. Peter
12. Mike Stien 4s Henderson
13. Travis Defries 25 Mankato
14. Billy Wencl 44B Cleveland
15. Heather Defries 9 No Mankato
Truck Auto Cross A-Feature
1. Brice Reierson 27 Arlington
2. Rob Guthmiller 7 Rosemount
3. Dakota Bryant 48 Hutchinson
4. Bob Bruins 851 Silver Lake
5. Everett Bryant 49 Hutchinson
6. Ben Klaers 78 Arlington
7. Brett McConnell 50 Henderson
8. Mike McConnell 90 Henderson
9. Derrek Schmidt 26LL Glencoe