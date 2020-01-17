Dominic Drent continued his dominant scoring for the Le Sueur-Henderson boys basketball team Thursday night in Chaska against Southwest Christian.

Although the the Stars won 54-48, Drent kept his average with a game-high 22 points.

Zach Berndt also scored in double digits for the Giants with 13 points.

Also for LS-H, Nolan Maczkowicz netted seven points, Brandon Stolley and Trace Edmonson finished with two points apiece, and Noah Kollar made a free thow.

Three Stars scored in double figures: Nick Morland 13, Isaac Harrison 12 and Tyson Sandness 10.

The Giants, 6-8 overall, 2-4 Minnesota River Conference, head to Chaska on Thursday to take on Southwest Christian (7-4, 4-2).

The Giants host Belle Plaine (7-6, 5-1) at 7:15 p.m. Tuesday.

Le Sueur-Henderson 20 28 — 48

Southwest Christian 25 29 — 54

Minnesota River Conference

Jordan 6-0 

Belle Plaine 5-1

Mayer Lutheran 4-2

Southwest Christian 4-2

Le Sueur-Henderson 2-4

Sibley East 2-4

NYA Central 1-5

Tri-City United 0-6

