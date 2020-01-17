Dominic Drent continued his dominant scoring for the Le Sueur-Henderson boys basketball team Thursday night in Chaska against Southwest Christian.
Although the the Stars won 54-48, Drent kept his average with a game-high 22 points.
Zach Berndt also scored in double digits for the Giants with 13 points.
Also for LS-H, Nolan Maczkowicz netted seven points, Brandon Stolley and Trace Edmonson finished with two points apiece, and Noah Kollar made a free thow.
Three Stars scored in double figures: Nick Morland 13, Isaac Harrison 12 and Tyson Sandness 10.
The Giants, 6-8 overall, 2-4 Minnesota River Conference, head to Chaska on Thursday to take on Southwest Christian (7-4, 4-2).
The Giants host Belle Plaine (7-6, 5-1) at 7:15 p.m. Tuesday.
Le Sueur-Henderson 20 28 — 48
Southwest Christian 25 29 — 54
Minnesota River Conference
Jordan 6-0
Belle Plaine 5-1
Mayer Lutheran 4-2
Southwest Christian 4-2
Le Sueur-Henderson 2-4
Sibley East 2-4
NYA Central 1-5
Tri-City United 0-6