The Le Sueur-Henderson softball team continued their winning streak on Thursday against Pipestone. Now ranked No. 1 in the the state in Class AA, the Giants collected two more wins for their 17-1 record. In the doubleheader at Bender Park in Henderson, LS-H shut out No. 4 Class AA ranked Pipestone 8-0 and came back from a 10-run deficit to win 16-10.
The competition between Pipestone and Le Sueur-Henderson was off to a slow start in the first game, but after three scoreless innings, the Giants took the lead. At the bottom of the fourth, Zoe Thomson opened with a home run putting LS-H up 1-0.
The Giants added to their lead in the fifth. Halle Bemmels singled and was doubled in by Chloe Brandt. Rhyan Fritz singled and pushed Brandt to home. Zoe Thomson then singled and swapped with courtesy runner Morgan Gregersen, who scored on a home run by Olivia Fritz, boosting the Giants up 5-0.
Gregersen singled in the bottom of the sixth and was batted in by a home run by Bemmels. Brandt then singled and scored on a double by Rhyan Fritz, winning the game for the Giants with a final score of 8-0.
Brandt and Bemmels were the top scorers with two runs each. Bemmels contributed two RBIs, while Brandt collected one. Olivia Fritz and Thomson contributed one run each and Rhyan Fritz produced two RBIs.
But Pipestone came back with a vengeance in the second game. Taking advantage of errors by the Giants and four consecutive singles, Pipestone jumped out of the gate with six runs in the first inning while shutting out Le Sueur-Henderson. Pipestone repeated their success in the second, collecting four runs on two walks, a single and two errors by the Giants.
The Giants had yet to score a single run and now found themselves down 10-0. But the team persevered, stopped giving up errors and tied up the game in just one inning. In a stunning comeback, Bemmels led with single, advanced to third on a single by Brandt and reached home on a sacrifice fly by Rhyan Fritz. Thomson batted Brandt to third while Olivia Fritz knocked her home on a single. Madi Wilbright ran for Thomson and Samantha Wilbright singled her in for the third run. With a line drive to right field, Makenna Borchardt singled in both Oliva Fritz and Samantha Wilbright.
The Giant suffered their second out with a strikeout, but the runs kept coming. Bemmels doubled Milam in for the sixth run. Rhyan Fritz took the plate again to single in both Bemmels and Borchardt. Olivia Fritz then singled Brandt and Fritz into home finishing the inning with 10 runs ad tying up the game.
Both teams were tied in a stalemate over the next two innings, but Giants prevented the game from going into overtime in the sixth. Olivia Fritz launched another high scoring inning for the Giants by opening with a home run. Smantha Wilbright and Sara Milam both singled and reached home on a single by Gregersen. Brandt singled in Gregersen, Bemmels singled and scored on a wild pitch and Brandt scored on a single by Rhyan Fritz.
After shutting out Pipestone in the sixth and seventh innings, the Giants won the game 16-10.
Bemmels and Brandt led the Giants in scoring once again with three runs and one RBI each. Olviia Fritz contributed two runs and four RBIs. Milam and Samantha Wilbright collected two runs as well and Borchardt, Gregersen and Madi Wilbright produced one run each.
Rhyan Fritz pitched for the first 1.1 innings and threw 24 strikes over 57 pitches while giving up six hits. Brandt pitched the rest of the game and threw three strikeouts and 45 strikes over 60 pitches and gave up three hits.