Four-time state qualifier MaKenna Reinhardt tied her personal best at the state tourney with a 7-over par 79 in the first round Tuesday at the Ridges at Sand Creek in JOrdan.
The Le Sueur-Henderson senior had an eagle on the front nine to help post a nice score of 38 going out and finished with a 41 coming in.
She is tied for the fourth position out of 87 players. Mallory Belka of Perham is leading with a score of 73.
"She started out a little slow with some three putts and some miscues," LS-H head coach Rod Reinhardt said. "Then on the par 5, hole No. 7 she stuck the ball within 5 feet of the pin and sank the putt for eagle.
"She started off the back nine with a birdie on the par 5 followed by a shot on the par 3 hole No. 11 that hit the pin. Some bad breaks on the last five holes added to her score, but overall played some of her best golf of her high school career.
"Tomorrow will be a tough day with many competitors in contention for the state tournament. The last day is always a bit more stressful, but MaKenna usually comes up big in these situations especially with her past experience. She is hoping for a top 5 finish."
Tee times start at 7:30 a.m.