A valiant comeback fell just short for the Le Sueur-Henderson volleyball team Thursday against the Southwest Christian Stars at Le Sueur.
Trailing 2-0, the Giants won the next two close sets to tie the score 2-2. But the Stars took the fifth set to clinch the match 3-2.
SWC won 25-18, 25-19, 22-25, 26-28, 15-5.
"SWC is a tough team," LS-H head coach Stacey Feser said. "They have good hitters that know how to put the ball down, but our defense played well against them and was able to dig a lot of their hits.
"I'm happy with how we played tonight. We did not give up after being down 0-2 to start. We battled back and won the next two games. We really played as a team and relied on every girl on the court to play hard and the bench to be a source of energy."
Senior right side hitter Zoe Thomson led the Giants with 12 kills. Junior outside hitter Julia More was right behind her with nine kills. "They were both effective hitters tonight for us," Feser said.
Senior setter Halle Bemmels had 31 set assists.
Sophomore libero Morgan Schwandt led the team with 22 digs and had the most serve receive receptions. "She was awesome in the back row tonight," Feser said.
"Lucy Kleschult (junior defensive specialist) came in and was our leading server tonight," Feser said. "She served 19 times with four being aces. These aces came at very critical moments for us."
SWC (7-1) completed the season sweep of LS-H. SWC also beat LS-H 3-0 on Oct. 12.
The Giants' record fell to 0-7. LS-H has a rematch with Belle Plaine at 7 p.m. Monday,Nov. 9 and then travels to Norwood Young America for another rematch at 7 p.m. Thursday. Belle Plaine and NYA swept the Giants in their first meetings 3-0.
Mayer Lutheran 3, LS-H 0
Although Mayer Lutheran shut out the Giants for the second time this season 3-0 on Monday, Nov. 2 at Mayer, Feser said the Giants played their best match of the season in the rematch against the Minnesota River Conference leader.
Mayer (7-1) won 25-11, 28-26, 25-22.
"We played competitively tonight against a good team," Feser said. "This is the best we have played all season so far. I think the girls really worked hard for each other tonight and played as a team. Our defense did a great job of digging balls and being scrappy tonight.
"The girls that stood out tonight were Morgan Schwandt, our Libero, had 11 digs and was dominating at serve receive.
"Halle Bemmels, our setter, had 23 set assists, 15 serves with one service ace and four kills.
"Hannah Lynch, our middle hitter had 6 kills and got up blocking tonight, with one solo block and two block assists.
"Julia More, our outside hitter led the team with eight kills."