Glen O'Connor of Cleveland shows a walleye he caught with a minnow and a Lindy rig on the Minnesota River, next to the public access below the bridge along State Highway 99 in St. Peter. He also caught another walleye, plus a pair of northern pike on Twister Tail jigs that late Wednesday afternoon last week. Fishermen in a dozen boats, plus a half dozen shore anglers, were catching walleyes and various other species. In the fall, the walleyes tend to school up in the deep water area (10 to 20 feet or so) and feed on minnows. The unseasonably warm weather, pushing to 50 degrees that day, and the current kept the water open and attracted many anglers. (Pat Beck/southernminn.com)

