The Tri-City United/Le Sueur-Henderson girls swimming and diving team didn’t come out winning its Friday meet against Marshall, but they still had a good night. The team set 13 personal records at the meet while falling 95-68 to Marshall.
The Titans’ top finishers at the meet included Ella Schmiesing, who placed first in the 50 free in 26.46. Schmiesing topped Marshall by just a quarter of a second and set a team record.
Ellie Sladek earned first place as well in the 100 free. In a neck-and-neck race, Sladek topped Marshall in 1:01.77, her best time since last season. Sladek also shaved 7 seconds off her 200 freestyle.
Makenna Streed earned some personal records, cutting 40 seconds off her time in the 500 freestyle and 3 seconds of her record in the 200 freestyle.
“The 500 freestyle is a race I have yet to find a steady swimmer for,” said TCU Coach Kristen Munden. “Makenna Streed may just be that swimmer. Entering the season with a broken arm she took off to a slow start, but tonight for her second time swimming the race she crushed her time by 40 seconds. I think we may have found our 500er.”
Diver Lily Traxler broke a personal record and placed third in diving with a point total of 133.05.
“Her final dive of a forward flying squirrel was a sight to see dropping many jaws,” said Munden.
Other record-breakers this meet include Mallorie Plut, who broke her 1:08 threshold in the 100 free with a time of 1:07.57 and Tahlia Buckingham who dropped 5 seconds in the 100 back.
Reach Reporter Carson Hughes at 507-931-8575. ©Copyright 2020 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All Rights Reserved.