The Tri-City United girls swim and dive team started its season in the New Prague pool. In the meet between the Titans and the Trojans, New Prague finished first 91-70, but Tri-City United earned plenty of first place finishes along the way.
Among the Titans’ top performers was seventh-grader Ella Schmiesing. Schmiesing took home two first place finishes at the meet, winning the 50 yard freestyle in 27.24 seconds and the 100 yard backstroke in 1:08.95.
Sophomore Ellie Sladek wasn’t far behind in the backstroke, taking second place with a time of 1:16.07. Sladek collected two first places. She topped the 100 freestyle in 1:03.19 and won the 400 freestyle relay with her teammates. Schmiesing, along with sophomore Elizabeth Odenthal and eighth-grader Makenna Streed joined Sladek to take the relay in 4:48.69.
Sladek, Odenthal, Schmiesing and freshman Mallorie Plut were also strong performers in the 200 freestyle relay, finishing second in 2:21.09. Outside of the relays, Odenthal had another second place in the 100 butterfly at 1:41.11.
The Titans' final victory was in the 100 backstroke. Junior Mackenzie Askland took first inf 2:12.61 followed by junior Brooklyn Kahle in 2:34.98.
In diving, the Titans' highest place finisher was seventh grader Lily Traxler in third with 108.10 points. Junior Kalee Barrington earned 106.60 points and placed fourth and freshman Kaylee Berger took sixth with 82 points.