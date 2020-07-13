In a game with quite a turn around, the Le Center Braves had a big comeback late to pull out the 7-5 win Sunday at the Rosemount Pipers.
The Braves (1-2) got an early run in the top of the first as Kollee Burkhardsmeier singled as did Landon Little. Burkhardsmeier was forced out at third as Jason Hollom reached on a fielder’s choice. Marcus Collins plated Little with a single.
The Pipers took a 5-1 lead as they scored three in the third and two in the fourth.
In the top of the seventh, Collins walked and stole second and Brad O’Keefe singled him home. Tom Heilman and Chris Engel walked to load the bases. O’Keefe scored on a wild pitch. With two outs, Chad Blaschko singled home Heilman and stole second. Burkhardsmeier singled home Engel and Blaschko and stole second as well. After Little walked, Hollom reached on an error scoring Burkhardsmeieir with an insurance run.
The Pipers started off the bottom of the seventh with a walk and a single but a line out, unassisted double play at first base took the wind out of their sails.
Collins made his Braves' mound debut going four innings, allowing five runs on three hits, walking five, hitting four batters along with two strikeouts. Mike Blaschko hurled three innings of scoreless but challenging relief, yielding three hits, with a walk and hit by pitch.
The Braves resume action this Friday night with the Jordan Millers coming to Ray Plut Field for a 7:30 contest. They then travel to Apple Valley on Sunday to take on the A’s at 5:30.