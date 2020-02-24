Tri-City United has sent four wrestlers to the individuals MSHSL State Wrestling Tournament at the Xcel Energy Center between Feb. 28-29, and the wrestlers now know who they'll be taking on in the first round.
Caleb Whipps, Brody Rud, Riley O’Malley and Jose Reyes will be competing in a 16-man tournament in their bid to become state champion. Here’s what they’ll be up against.
Sophomore Caleb Whipps (30-6) will be the first of the Tri-City United wrestlers to compete after finishing first in the 138 weight class of the section tournament. Seeded No. 7, Whipps first match is against seed No.10 junior Joe Kozlowski (28-10), of Lake City, who placed second in the 1AA section tournament. If Whipps defeats Kozlowski, he will advance to the quarterfinals of the tournament. If he loses, he will still have the chance to place as high as third in the consolation bracket. The No. 1 seed in Whipps' bracket is Cael Berg (41-4), a Simley wrestler, who was the runner up in 2019.
After finishing second in the 2AA section tournament, Brody Rud (21-10) will be competing in the 170 weight class. The No. 9 seed’s first opponent will be Perham’s Brian Ramos (32-5). Ramos is a sophomore and the No. 8 seed in the competition after placing first in his section. Notable wrestlers in the weight class include No. 1 seed Nelson Gavin (38-5), of Simley, who finished third in the 152 weight class in 2019 and No. 2 seed Bennet Berge, of Kasson Mantorville (39-1), who was the 160-pound state champion in 2019.
Junior Riley O’Malley (38-10) is coming into the tournament as an underdog. Seeded No. 16, the Titan will have a tough match in the first round of the 182 weight class against No. 1 seed Patrick Kennedy (32-0), of Kasson-Mantorville. Kennedy is the defending champion and is aiming for his fourth championship victory.
Senior Jose Reyes (33-8) is also facing a strong opponent in the opening round of the 195 weight class. The No. 16 seeded wrestler is up against No. 1 seed Dawson Kellogg (28-3), of Perham. Kellogg placed fourth in the 220-pound class in 2019.
The individual competitions start at 9 a.m. Friday, Feb. 28 at the Xcel.