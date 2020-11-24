In previous Newsreel issues we took up the topic of Walleye fry versus fingerling stocking. This will be the final part to this series. If you missed them part 1 and part 2 can be found at: https://www.dnr.state.mn.us/areas/fisheries/waterville/newsletter.html.
Previously, we considered when Walleye fry or fingerlings might be the best option for stocking. The million dollar question you might have is how does DNR decide? This is where science comes into play. But, we also make scientific decisions in a manner that considers the broader landscape of resource availability, opportunity, angler use, fiscal responsibility, and the socio-political environment. Balancing all these aspects of a ‘fishery’ are critically important. In regard to the science managers have some tools at their disposal that help make decisions. In this article we will explore some output from one tool referred to by DNR as WAESTOCK (WAE = 3 digit code for walleye) using the Waterville Area’s German Lake as an example.
WAESTOCK
WAESTOCK is a program that takes into consideration a lake’s Walleye population history including abundance, stocking and/or natural reproduction, and growth/mortality rates. WAESTOCK also considers other fish species including Yellow Perch and Northern Pike. Both are important to Walleye, Yellow Perch are a primary food source while Northern Pike are a direct competitor. Therefore, we look for Northern Pike abundance to be less than 6 fish per gillnet to minimize suppression of Walleye. If Northern Pike abundance is higher than 6 fish per gillnet Walleye stockings may be unsuccessful. In such cases it would be irresponsible to stock more costly fingerlings. A goal for Yellow Perch abundance is more than 8 fish per gillnet. Anything less may indicate lack of proper food for Walleye.
In the WAESTOCK table below for German Lake, both Northern Pike and Yellow Perch are within a reasonable range to consider Walleye management. Further, growth of Walleye in German Lake is fast with Walleye reaching 15 to 17 inches by age 3. In southern Minnesota Walleye typically demonstrate fast growth relative to the statewide average, which is only 12 inches at age 3.
You might question the difference between historic and recent growth rates in the figure. This difference is the result of using more accurate aging methods since 2013. You will also notice Walleye fry stocking has been attempted in German Lake. Attempting fry should always be completed before considering more costly options. This is to ensure good stewardship with angler’s license dollars!
Stocked or natural
The next figure in WAESTOCK we investigate year classes that recruit to the adult population. A year class that ‘recruits’ is simply Walleye of a specific age that survive to adulthood related to year of hatch. For example, all fish that hatch in 2019 and survive to 2020 and beyond would be recruits from the 2019 "year class."
As you might expect, looking at specific year classes can explain past stocking results, or in assessing naturally reproduced year classes during non-stocked years. Granted, the median catch rate was only 0.2 fish/ net. But, stocked years still offered stronger year classes (up to max value of 3+ fish/net) than non-stocked years (up to max value of 1.5 fish/net) in German Lake. German Lake has always maintained a low abundance of walleye with catch rates never exceeding 4.5 fish/net in the past 20 years. In fact, in recent years Walleye catch rates have hovered closer to 1 fish/net, which is really low for Waterville Area lakes!
That said, there is some natural reproduction, which is noteworthy. You will also note fingerlings have never been attempted, so there is no way of determining contribution to year classes from fingerling stocking.
In the next figure the circles represent stocked years and the triangles represent non-stocked years. In other words, triangles are year classes produced from natural reproduction. This clearly demonstrates that in many stocked years there has been some Walleye recruitment, albeit on the low side.
More importantly, natural reproduction has been consistently occurring in German Lake and at times contributes more to year classes than stocking.
Given natural reproduction in some years fish were stocked, subsequent year classes could have been created by natural reproduction rather than stocking. We don’t know for sure and this is a main reason we typically use every-other-year stocking to assess natural reproduction in non-stocked years.
Good genes
Based on these results, natural reproduction in German Lake was investigated further in 2018 and 2019. Fish were collected from German Lake and genetics were analyzed. The results were interesting. Up to 75% of Walleye in German Lake were Lower Mississippi Strain (LMS). The interesting part is DNR has stocked only northern Minnesota strains for decades. Shocker! What’s up here?!
The LMS is a strain of Walleye that was newly discovered and originates from the Cannon River system. Coincidentally, German Lake is connected to the Cannon River through the outlet. The questions that arise: are Walleye immigrating into German Lake from the Cannon River and not naturally reproducing, are Walleye immigrating from the river AND naturally reproducing, is a remnant adult population of LMS Walleye resident in the lake and naturally reproducing or, all of the above?
The bottom line in reviewing WAESTOCK data for German Lake is stocking of fry has not resulted in the Walleye population expected and abundance has been very low relative to lakes where fry stocking is successful. Based on this information the DNR has considered stocking Walleye fingerlings in German Lake. However, the natural reproduction discovered and the high percentage of the adult Walleye population in German Lake that is LMS raises other questions that must first be answered before switching to more costly fingerlings.
Based on this WAESTOCK review and with newly founded genetics information the DNR has made changes to the management plan for German Lake starting in 2020. In the next five years Walleye fry will be stocked, but instead of northern strains stocking will be made with only LMS. The hope is LMS stocking may demonstrate higher survival and develop stronger year classes and higher abundance of Walleye. In addition, through stocking of the LMS a secondary goal is to enhance the adult LMS population to increase natural reproduction. So, before switching to more costly fingerling stockings in German Lake the DNR first will attempt to enhance the LMS population. If that proves unsuccessful over the next several years fingerlings may be attempted because fry stocking hasn’t achieved management goals.
Learning process
Managing Walleye fisheries is not always cut and dry and DNR is continuously learning about stocking and resulting fish populations. WAESTOCK helps tremendously in decision-making and in deciding between fry and/or fingerlings.
In most southern Minnesota lakes stocking Walleye fry is clearly the best option and that makes sense. But, there are cases to be made for stocking fingerlings where fry are not successful and environmental conditions favor Walleye management.
My hope is that you now have a better appreciation for the complexities of managing Walleye populations, and some understanding of tools the DNR uses.
If this series of articles on fry versus fingerlings has raised questions please feel free to give us a call at (507) 497-1820 to discuss.