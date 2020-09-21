The Tri-City United girls soccer team came in Saturday knowing they would have a tough game ahead of them. Opposing team Metro United swept the Titans last season. While the final 6-0 score was not in the Titans' favor, the girls continued to grow in their level of play.
“That was a team that, when we played last year, they really tore us to pieces,” said TCU Coach Carey Langer. “We talked about it as a team. Our girls team this year is 10 times better than the team we had a year ago and it’s because the athletes are better, they have a better understanding of the game. We’re getting more people involved. We’re getting more touches. They want to be in the game, they don’t want to be taken out, they want to keep playing.”
Metro United stacked up a six point unopposed lead by taking advantage of the Titan’s relative level of inexperience. In its second year, the girls team is still in its infancy, and for many players this is their first or second year on a soccer team.
But there were still plenty of highlights on the girls side. Seventh grader Lupita Lopez has continued to be an asset this season. Despite her youth, Lopez consistently confronts sophomores and juniors. Team captains Michelle Ramirez and Liz Beth Mendez, as well as eighth grader Kylee Schmitz were standouts on the field as well. As goalkeeper, Calley Stephens had a lot of work to do this game, fighting off numerous shots on goal from Metro United.
“[Stephens] really stepped up,” said Langer. “Her improvement in just the last week, getting the ball, reacting to it, I’m really pleased with how we’re really coming together in the past week and a half.”
While it was a tough loss for the Titans, Langer foresaw some room for upcoming wins this season.
“You lose games big when you start out,” said Langer. “Once it starts to turn around you lose games close. Then you start to win games close and then you start to become a dominant program. We’re starting to get to that point where I think we’re going to start losing games close and start to win some close games.”