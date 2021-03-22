The Tri-City United boys basketball team wrapped up its season on Thursday, falling 57-42 to Mayer Lutheran in the first round of the section tournament. While the Titans saw success on defense, Mayer Lutheran held an offensive advantage that gave the Crusaders a win.
“Overall, we played tough, but turned the ball over too much and unfortunately we got into some foul trouble as well,” said TCU Coach Kyle Johmson. “They had one guy get hot and made six three's against our zone. Other than that our zone was pretty effective. Offensively, we needed to get the ball inside more and be a little more patient with it. We did get some looks inside and when we did, we had good success.”
Among those successes was freshman Reggie Vosepjka, who led the team with 11 points and 10 rebounds. Sophomore Mason Vosepjka added seven points and seven rebounds off the bench, while Hank Holicky grabbed eight rebounds to go with his three points.
The Titans also saw contributions from Fakourou Tandia, who produced seven points. Adam Henze added six, Matthew Rabenberg, Dawson Gindt and Hank Holicky all threw in for three and Johnathan Hurd put in two points.
“Overall, we did some good things this season,” said Johnson. “We wished we had a few more opportunities to play some games, but ultimately we didn't have any control of that. The boys battled hard and I do believe they improved over the course of the season. I want to thank our seniors Matthew Rabenberg, Dawson Gindt, Gabe Robinson and Colin Barnett for all their commitment, dedication, hard work to our TCU hoops program. We will miss them and we wish them the best in all their future endeavors.”