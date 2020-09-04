Tri-City United girls team placed second, and the TCU boys finished third Thursday in the Central Triangular at Baylor Regional Park in Norwood Young America.
For the girls, Southwest Christian placed first with 30 points, TCU second with 41 points and Central third with 55 points.
TCU freshman Yasmin Ruiz won the 21-runner girls' race in 22:24, with Sophie Smith placing third in 23:39, Trinity Turek placing eighth in 24:39, Makayla Erickson 13th in 25:42 and Gabriella Dahlke 16th in 27:19.
SWC also won the boys' team title with 27 points, followed by Central with 35 points and TCU with 67 points.
Dante Juberian was the top TCU boy finisher, placing 10th out of 21 runners in 19:42. Owen Selz of SWC placed first in 18:15.
Also for the Titans, Austin Rutt placed 12th in 19:49, Connor Antony 14th in 20:26, Michael Pichatta 14th in 20:29 and Ayden Balma 16th in 20:35.
"Both teams ran much better after a good week of practice," TCU head coach Brian Fogal said. "The cooler temps from last week helped a great deal also."
The Titans will host a triple triangular Thursday, Sept. 10 at Montgomery Golf Course. Because of Minnesota State High School League rules during the COVID-19 virus, teams will be split into three times:
- 2:30 p.m. NYA — SWC — New Century Academy
- 4:30 p.m. TCU — Sibley East — Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial
- 6:30 p.m. LS-H — Belle Plaine — Loyola/Cleveland
There will be three boys send offs and three girls send offs: For example 2:30, 2:31 and 2:32.
There will be 21 varsity runners — then 24 JV — then 24 JV.
There also will be two boys and girls send offs at TCU High School for junior high.
Fans are limited to 250 not counting participants and workers. Fans should wear masks and be socially distant. Fans are not allowed at the finish line.
Results will be at the website Pickle Events.