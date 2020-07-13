Five new drivers in victory lane for the Deals & Steals and Affordable Lawn and Snow Dan Grams Memorial Night made for an exciting race night July 11 at Arlington Raceway.
In the IMCA RaceSaver sprint feature, Neil Stevens of Bingham Lake led from start to finish to win his first race of the year. Michael Stien of Ceylon challenged him in the beginning of the race but by lap 4, Bill Johnson of St. Peter got around Stien to try to catch Stevens, but he had to settle for 2nd ahead of Stien. Brandon Allen of St. Peter took 4th.
Nineteen cars began the MCA Sport Modified feature. Tim Bergerson of Eagle Lake led the first two laps until Eric Larson of Madison Lake moved forward after a restart on lap 2. From there it was smooth sailing for Larson as he led the entire race to win. Matt Looft of Swea City, Iowa, who started in 12th place moved up to 2nd place by the 8th lap but he couldn't get around Larson and he settled for 2nd ahead of Jeff Carter of Mapleton.
Brett McConnell from Henderson a rookie in theIMCA Sport Compact feature found victory lane for the first time. He led the entire race in the flag to flag race. RJ Esquedo of Granada worked through the field as he and Eric Stocker from Good Thunder raced side by side for most of the event as McConnell pulled away from them. As the cars raced around lapped traffic, McConnell found more distance and was happy to see the checkered flag fall to win the race. Esquedo and Stocker finished respectively behind him.
Twenty cars began with three different leaders in the IMCA Stock Car feature. The first leader was rookie Alex Dostal for the first lap. A first lap yellow was thrown when several cars went into the pit area as they were involved with the mishap. On the restart, Dave Moriarty of Jordan took the lead and led until the next yellow was thrown for another spinning car. After the restart, Chad Schroeder of Belle Plaine who had started 7th, got around Moriarty as Moriarty encountered troubles and drove into the pit area. At that time, Dan Mackenthun who inherited 2nd place tried to take advantage on the restart as he took the high side but could not get around Schroeder. the two drivers raced side by side down the back stretch but coming out of turn #4, Schroeder seemed to have the edge and he finished ahead of Mackenthun to pick up his first win of the year. Mackenthun took 2nd ahead of Tim Pessek of Hutchinson and Brad Lange of Jordan took 4th.
Dalton Magers of Redwood Falls started on pole position in the MN 93 IMCA Modified feature and ran out front for the first 6 laps but by lap 7, Clint Hatlestad of Glencoe took the lead and was challenged by Brandon Beckendorf of Danube for the remainder of the laps but was able to finish first. Beckendorf took 2nd and Jesse Rogotzke took 3rd with Trent Loverude of courtland passed a few cars at the end to take 4th.
The IMCA Hobby feature once again saw Cory Probst from Brewster find his way back to victory lane once again. Jed Trebelhorn of Winthrop led the first half of the race with the 99 of Mason Goettl from Winsted motored around him until a yellow flag came out. That restart gave Probst the advantage that he needed as he took the lead from Trebelhorn. For the next 5 laps Probst was the front runner with Matt Olson of Franklin and Jordan Robinson of Marshall took turns changing positions of 2nd and 3rd throughout the race. In the end, Olson took 2nd, Robinson 3rd and Trebelhorn took 4th.
Robert Rutt of Plato won his feature ever in the Outlaw Feature. Mori Oestreich of Henderson was the early leader, then the 44 of Bryan Apitz from New Ulm. As the race progressed and the top leaders worked around lapped traffic, some fell behind. With one lap to go, Apitz got too high in turn 3 and lost several positions, giving the lead and win to Rutt. Oestreich took 2nd and Dakota Robinson of Arlington moved up to take 3rd place ahead of Roger Jenniges of Echo.