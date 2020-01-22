The Tri-City United boys basketball team (1-14) met its match on Tuesday, Jan. 21 against Norwood Young America. Despite an ambitious offense, the Titans were sunk by the Raiders 70-37.
“I thought we had been improving in some areas,” said TCU Coach Austin Pinke on the team’s performance. “Defensively I thought we could have done a better job. We didn’t shoot the ball very well tonight. We did have some decent hooks, but the ball just didn’t find its way in the hoop.”
The Titans jumped out of the gate attempting to make every shot they could. However, the Raiders’ defense afforded TCU little opportunity to score. NYA was effective at blocking and catching the rebounds off of failed attempts at a basket.
The Titans did what they could to work around this defense. Matthew Radenberg bypassed confrontations with NYA with a series of three-pointers that netted him the position of the team’s scoring leader with 11 points. Tanner Smith was the runner-up with six points and also focused on landing shots from outside the inner court.
The team was also aided by Carlos Estevez, who showed real agility on the court and was able to take four points by outrunning NYA. Jonathan Hurd broke through the Raiders’ guard to collect five points, and Mason Vosejpka proved to be an asset on the free-throw line with four successful attempts out of six.
“Matthew Radeberg did a nice job tonight stepping into his point guard role,” Pinke said. “He shot the ball really well. Our younger big guys were mixing it up and it seemed like they weren’t afraid to back down. That was nice to see and we’ll keep rolling with that.”
Unfortunately, the Titans’ strategies for collecting points was often unreliable. Many attempts three-pointers ended in misses, and NYA was quick to block two-point shots. Once NYA had control of the ball, TCU found it difficult to get it out of their hands while the Raiders were easily able to pass the ball back and forth.
After their game with NYA, the Titans had played all of their conference opponents at 0-7. Though many ended in losses, the Titans have been improving all season and Pinke was looking forward using what they’ve learned against their old opponents.
“We’ll be setting goals and looking at things we can do against our conference opponents the second time around,” Pinke said. “That’s what we’re looking forward to at the rest of the season.”
Minnesota River Conference Boys Basketball Standings
Jordan 7-0
Belle Plaine 6-1
Mayer Lutheran 4-3
Southwest Christian 4-3
Sibley East 3-4
Le Sueur-Henderson 2-5
NYA Central 2-5
Tri-City United 0-7