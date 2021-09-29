The Le Sueur-Henderson Giants girls tennis team continued its dominance in the Minnesota River Conference, clinching its second consecutive conference title with victories over Belle Plaine Sept. 23 and Sibley East Sept. 28.
The Giants finished second to Jordan for a few years, but with that competition no longer in the conference, LS-H has consistently been the best team. It was admittedly close against the Wolverines, as the Giants squeaked out a 4-3 win, including a couple three-setters; it was smoother against the Tigers, as LS-H won 5-2.
Sibley East
Against Sibley East, the Giants once again showed their depth, as the wins came at No. 1 doubles, No. 3 doubles, No. 3 singles and No. 4 singles. And every win was needed.
At No. 1 doubles, it came down to the wire for Anna Pavlo and Mia Schwarz. The pairing lost the first set in a tiebreaker but recovered nicely for a 607 (5), 6-1, 6-3 win.
“Big victory after losing first set,” LS-H coach Linda Seaver said. “They regrouped and played great offensive games in the second and third sets.”
It also took three sets for the No. 3 doubles pairing of Bella Holloway and Lauren Krause, who won 6-2, 4-6, 6-1.
“They started strong and then lost momentum in the second but played more consistent and stronger at the net in the third,” Seaver said.
At singles, both No. 3 Darbi Dunning and No. 4 Grace Buesgens won in straight sets. Dunning beat her opponent 6-4, 6-3, while Buesgens needed a tiebreaker in one set for a 7-6 (5), 6-3 win.
“Darbi used well placed strokes and moved her opponent around to win the match,” Seaver said. “Gracie worked hard for every point. She really hustled and stayed focused.”
At No. 1 singles and No. 2 singles, plus No. 2 doubles, Chloe Brandt, Morgan Jones and the pairing of Ella Nesbit and Koreyann Straub all picked up games, including a full set at doubles, but they weren’t able to pull out the wins.
Belle Plaine
The Giants were able to mostly cruise against Belle Plaine, with wins across the singles and doubles lineups.
At No. 1 singles, Brandt won 6-4, 6-3. At No. 3 singles, Dunning 6-0, 6-2. At No. 4 singles, Buesgens won 6-0, 6-1. At No. 1 doubles, Schwarz and Pavlo won 6-3, 7-6 (3). And at No. 2 doubles, Ella Nesbit and Koreyann Straub won 1-6, 6-3, 6-4.