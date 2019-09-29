In a key match-up in determining Section 2AA football seeding, New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva defeated Le Sueur-Henderson 35-16 on Friday at New Richland.
Through five games, NRHEG (2-3) is seeded sixth, and LS-H (1-4) is seeded seventh out of eight teams in Section 2AA.
The Giants' offense played strong through the air with 254 yards but gained only 34 yards rushing in losing their fourth straight game.
"Offensively we need to be more consistent overall," LS-H head coach Mike May said. "We moved the ball well through the air, but penalties and negative plays hurt us tonight. We need to be more consistent in the run game. We had 20 carries for 34 yards; that is not enough of an average to keep the defense off balance."
Quarterback Zach Berndt completed 22 of 39 pass attempts for 254 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions.
His favorite target, Tommy Gupton, had eight receptions for 52 yards and a touchdown.
Nolan Maczkowicz caught six for 72 yards and a TD.
Dominic Drent caught five passes for 118 yards.
Three Giants had a catch apiece: Nate Gregerson for 7 yards. David Gupton for 5 yards and Matt Skelly for 0 yards.
Berndt led in rushing with 11 carries for 23 yards. Skelly rushed nine times for 11 yards.
NREG jumped to a 14-0 lead in the first quarter on a 1-yard run by quarterback Blake Ihrke, a touchdown 5-yard touchdown pass from Ihrke to Lonnie Wilson and two extra point kicks by Ben Schoenrock.
The Giants cut the lead to 14-8 in the second quarter on a 35-yard pass from Berndt to Maczkowicz and a 2-point conversion pass from Berndt to Dominic Drent.
The Panthers increased their lead to 28-8 at halftime with a 17-yard run by Wilson, a 15-yard by Ihrke and a pair of extra point kicks by Schoenrock.
After a scoreless third quarter, Wilson ran back a 90-yard interception for a touchdown, Schoenrock kicked the extra point, and the Panthers led 35-8 in the fourth quarter.
The Giants finished off the scoring on a 19-yard touchdown pass from Berndt to Tommy Gupton and a 2-point conversion pass from Berndt to Maczkowicz.
"We lost the turnover battle again this week," May said. "That makes it tough to win games when you give the other team the ball. It really hurts when you give up a score on a turnover, and we did that for the second straight week."
Lukas Graff and Ethan Genelin led the Giants' defense with seven tackles each. Devin Preuhs made six stops. Dominic Drent, Justin Babaey and David Gupton had five tackles each. Skelly and Gage Bishop had four tackles each. Mason Reinhardt, Maczkowicz had two stops apiece. Will Becker, Gregerson, Brandon Stolley, WillDavis and Dylan Novak each made a tackle.
"Defensively, if you take away the end of the first and the entire second quarter, we did a great job containing," May said. "We need to be more physical and do a better job not leaving our feet when we are tackling.
"NRHEG had a good scheme and threw some things at us we didn’t see on film. We need to respond to that and just play football.
"The Giants have been playing some good football, but we have to limit mistakes and turnovers to stay in the games and have a shot at them in the end."
The Giants' homecoming game kicks off at 5 7 p.m. Friday against Gibbon-Fairfax-Winthrop (4-1). GFW opened the season 4-0 with wins over St. James Area 48-7, Windom Area 56-6, Norwood-Young America 53-16 and Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial 56-12 and a loss to Martin County West 31-30.
LS-H 0 8 0 8 — 16
NRHEG 14 14 0 7 — 35