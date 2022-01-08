All day Saturday, the Le Sueur-Henderson Giants wrestling team had seven individuals competing in the TCU Invitational. Jordan Grinde claimed to the first-place finish at 138 lbs., while everyone else competing earned at least a fifth-place finish.
Grinde earned the top spot after winning two matches, first, a fall at 3:00 over Kole Hanson of Fairmont-Martin County West, before earning an 8-4 decision over Brant Lemieux of TCU.
George Doherty had the second-best finish for the Giants as he earned third-place at 170 with a pair of fall victories and a decision win.
Dylan Novak (145) and Dalton Wilson (106) each earned fourth place finishes while Colton Wilson (115), Mark Boisjolie (132) and Andy Geneliin (152) each finished fifth in their respective weight classes.
The Giants return to the mat Thursday, Jan. 13 with a trip to Medford.
106 - Dalton Wilson (12-7) placed 4th and scored 9.5 team points.
Round 1 - Logan Quade (Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial Area) 11-6 won by decision over Dalton Wilson (LeSueur-Henderson) 12-7 (Dec 11-4)
Round 2 - Dalton Wilson (LeSueur-Henderson) 12-7 won by major decision over Allen Krenik (Tri-City United) 8-13 (MD 9-0)
Round 3 - Dalton Wilson (LeSueur-Henderson) 12-7 won by tech fall over Jackson Buboltz (Mankato East) 6-15 (TF-1.5 5:03 (15-0))
Round 4 - Maddex Faber (Fairmont-Martin County West) 9-5 won by decision over Dalton Wilson (LeSueur-Henderson) 12-7 (Dec 18-12)
Round 5 - Julio Alejandro (Sibley East) 19-3 won by fall over Dalton Wilson (LeSueur-Henderson) 12-7 (Fall 1:26)
113 - Colton Wilson (9-9) placed 5th and scored 5.0 team points.
Round 1 - Eli Viskocil (Tri-City United) 7-12 won by fall over Colton Wilson (LeSueur-Henderson) 9-9 (Fall 4:17)
Round 2 - Carson Othoudt (Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial Area) 6-3 won by major decision over Colton Wilson (LeSueur-Henderson) 9-9 (MD 14-3)
Round 3 - Colton Wilson (LeSueur-Henderson) 9-9 won by decision over Berent Kosbab (Fairmont-Martin County West) 2-12 (Dec 11-8)
Round 4 - Riley Skluzacek (Tri-City United) 6-5 won by fall over Colton Wilson (LeSueur-Henderson) 9-9 (Fall 1:15)
Round 5 - Benito Diaz (Sibley East) 21-2 won by fall over Colton Wilson (LeSueur-Henderson) 9-9 (Fall 0:32)
132 - Mark Boisjolie (3-6) placed 5th and scored 0.0 team points.
Round 1 - Talan Osborne (Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial Area) 2-6 won by fall over Mark Boisjolie (LeSueur-Henderson) 3-6 (Fall 2:49)
Round 2 - Chris Johnson (Tri-City United) 10-9 won by fall over Mark Boisjolie (LeSueur-Henderson) 3-6 (Fall 1:12)
Round 3 - Jesse Potts (Fairmont-Martin County West) 14-0 won by fall over Mark Boisjolie (LeSueur-Henderson) 3-6 (Fall 1:29)
Round 5 - Elliott Betz (Mankato East) 7-11 won by fall over Mark Boisjolie (LeSueur-Henderson) 3-6 (Fall 0:57)
138 - Jordan Grinde (2-6) placed 1st and scored 7.0 team points.
Round 1 - Jordan Grinde (LeSueur-Henderson) 2-6 won by fall over Kole Hanson (Fairmont-Martin County West) 2-3 (Fall 3:00)
Round 2 - Jordan Grinde (LeSueur-Henderson) 2-6 won by decision over Brant Lemieux (Tri-City United) 7-9 (Dec 8-4)
145 - Dylan Novak (12-8) placed 4th and scored 10.0 team points.
Round 1 - Kain Sanders (Fairmont-Martin County West) 15-4 won by major decision over Dylan Novak (LeSueur-Henderson) 12-8 (MD 14-5)
Round 2 - Dylan Novak (LeSueur-Henderson) 12-8 won by major decision over Ben Glogowski (Mankato East) 5-10 (MD 12-4)
Round 3 - Cole Franek (Tri-City United) 14-7 won by fall over Dylan Novak (LeSueur-Henderson) 12-8 (Fall 1:20)
Round 4 - Drayden Morton (Sibley East) 25-0 won by fall over Dylan Novak (LeSueur-Henderson) 12-8 (Fall 1:23)
Round 5 - Dylan Novak (LeSueur-Henderson) 12-8 won by injury default over Taylor Austin (Fairmont-Martin County West) 3-9 (Inj. 0:00)
152 - Andy Geneliin (4-11) placed 5th and scored 6.5 team points.
Round 1 - Joseph Forsberg (Fairmont-Martin County West) 7-7 won by fall over Andy Geneliin (LeSueur-Henderson) 4-11 (Fall 1:42)
Round 2 - Aden Welcome (Fairmont-Martin County West) 8-5 won by fall over Andy Geneliin (LeSueur-Henderson) 4-11 (Fall 1:24)
Round 3 - Alex Harnitz (Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial Area) 10-7 won by fall over Andy Geneliin (LeSueur-Henderson) 4-11 (Fall 3:25)
Round 4 - Carter O`Malley (Tri-City United) 15-7 won by fall over Andy Geneliin (LeSueur-Henderson) 4-11 (Fall 1:34)
Round 5 - Andy Geneliin (LeSueur-Henderson) 4-11 won by tech fall over Mario Solaris (Sibley East) 0-7 (TF-1.5 0:00 (22-6))
170 - George Doherty (9-7) placed 3rd and scored 13.0 team points.
Round 1 - George Doherty (LeSueur-Henderson) 9-7 won by fall over Tyler Stans (Tri-City United) 4-12 (Fall 1:17)
Round 2 - Brian Thilges (Mankato East) 23-6 won by fall over George Doherty (LeSueur-Henderson) 9-7 (Fall 1:56)
Round 3 - George Doherty (LeSueur-Henderson) 9-7 won by decision over Gage Cyphers (Fairmont-Martin County West) 2-3 (Dec 8-5)
Round 4 - George Doherty (LeSueur-Henderson) 9-7 won by fall over Max Morgan (Mankato East) 4-7 (Fall 1:49)
Round 5 - Nick Slater (Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial Area) 12-8 won by fall over George Doherty (LeSueur-Henderson) 9-7 (Fall 1:19)