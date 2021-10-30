On a cool Friday afternoon, the Le Sueur-Henderson cross country team was prepared to take on the field in the Section 2A cross country meet. All that preparation paid off for senior Hailey Juarez as she earned the first ever Minnesota State Meet appearance for the Giant's girls program with a seventh place finish.
In the girls race, Juarez earned seventh with a time of 20:37, earning all-section honors and a spot at the state meet Saturday, Nov. 6.
"It was really exciting to see Hailey qualify for the state meet," said LS-H head coach Casey Fails. "I can't emphasize enough how strong she's ran the last five races. She made sure to get out quickly again like we've talked about."
She was up with the top pack to start the race and her first mile was around a 6:10. She fell off from that top pack shortly after the mile mark but she was still able to finish seventh.
"It's certainly a big moment for her and the LS-H cross country program," Fails added. "Both coach Froelich and I are very proud of the race she ran today and the improvement that she has shown this year."
Brandy Wolf was second on the girls team with a time of 23:56 placing 41st. Kenzie Kabes and Norah Renstrom finished third and fourth for the Giants with times of 24:36 and 24:39. Cooper Vanden Einde was 5th for the Giants with a time of 24:59 placing 58th.
Melanie Smykalski was the sixth runner for the giants with a time of 26:05, placing 74th. Both Norah Renstrom and Melanie Smykalski ran their PR's during the meet. The girls team placed ninth out of 15 complete teams with a team score of 206 points.
In the boys race, Dylan Novak was the first finisher for the Giants, placing 31st with a time of 18:59. Riley Thelemann and Grant Adams were the second and third finishers for the Giants with times of 20:02 and 20:30 placing 57th and 61st.
Owen Greisen and Nathan Tews were the fourth and fifth finishers for the Giants each with times of 21:11, finishing within a tenth of a second of each other. They placed 76th and 77th. Jacob Eibs and Luke Grapentine rounded out the varsity roster for the Giants finishing with times of 22:47 and 23:06 placing, 91st and 96th overall.
The boys team placed 12th out of 14 complete teams with a total of 289 points.
Dylan Novak and Luke Grapentine are the two seniors on the boys team moving on from the giants cross country team as this was their last meet.
Hailey Juarez will run her last meet at St. Olaf on Saturday, Nov. 6th.
"Hailey and Dylan were our top runners on the girls and boys teams and will be hard to replace, but thankfully we have the majority of our runners coming back next year," said Fails. "The LS-H cross country program will miss these three excellent seniors and we thank them for all of their contributions to the program."