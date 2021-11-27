COACHES
Co-Head coaches: Shaun Timmerman and Paul Norgren (3rd year)
Assistant coaches: Mason Brownlee, Josh Selly, Aaron Norgren
KEY PLAYERS
Seniors: Caleb Whipps, Robert Bastyr
Juniors: Brant LeMieux, Carter O’Malley, Caden O’Malley, Cole Franek, Marco Reyes, Chris Johnson, Riley Skulzacek, Tegan Determan, Jose Tappo
Sophomore: Eli Viskocil, Kolton Duff, McKenna Billing
Freshmen: Blake Herman, Gavin Sherman, Dalton Horejsi
KEEP YOUR EYE ON
The entire team. Every single wrestler works too hard in practice to be overlooked. We have a lot of returning studs to our lineup, look at them to make an impact this year. We will also have some new faces in our wrestling room, we are excited to work with them each day and help them develop.
MOVED ON
Riley O’Malley, Brody Rud
2020-2021 SEASON RECAP
Last year our team finished 17-8 overall in dual meets during the regular season. For the first time in school history, we were Section 2AA Champions and took a trip to the state tournament, losing in the first round to F/MCW in a close battle. Seven participated individually at the “State Preliminaries” last year, six of which earned the title of officially being an individual “State Participant”. We had three compete at the MSHSL State Individual Championships, two of which placed top six. Chris Johnson earned 6th place, and Riley O’Malley earned 5th place.
2021-2022 SEASON OUTLOOK.
This season, we are looking at a wide range schedule from Class A to Class AAA teams. We are excited to have some individual tournaments back in our schedule, which we weren’t able to participate last year in due to COVID restrictions.
COMMENTS FROM THE COACH
“Our team and individual section tournaments are always one of the toughest in Class AA. It always provides great competition and a great atmosphere. Year in and year out, it never disappoints. We are really hoping we get to experience that again in February and March.”