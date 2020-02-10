The Tri-City United boys basketball team could rack up the points, but unfortunately so could Nicollet. On Thursday, Feb. 6, the Titans were shut down by Nicollet 85-52.
The Titans (1-18) had some good moments with Johnathan Hurd leading the team. He collected 13 total points, including a 3-pointer and two free throws. Close behind was Adam Henze with 10 points and three 3-pointers.
Despite their efforts, Nicollet ran away with the lead in the first half with 50 points. Tanner Smith chipped in six points in the first, while Mason Vosejpka and Colin Barrett added three each to bring the Titans up to 24 points by halftime.
The Titans kept going with some late-game contributions by Carlos Estevez. He collected seven points total, including a 3-point basket of his own. Nicollet only outscored the Titans by seven points in the second half, but the lead that the opposing team collected in the first was impossible for the Titans to surmount.