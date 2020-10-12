Tri-City United's passing and running game was running on all cylinders, but the Titan defense was the biggest star of the game in a season-opening 36-12 victory at Giants Stadium.
"Overall a great team win," first-year TCU head coach Matt Collins said. "We played well defensively and did some nice things offensively as well. Our passing game was sharp, and we did some good things running the ball. We certainly have a lot of things to improve on, but we are very happy to start out the season with a win."
The Titans jumped to a 12-0 lead by scoring on their first two possessions.
Sophomore quarterback Payton Hennen completed a 5-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Matt Radenberg for a 6-0 lead.
TCU made it 12-0 on a 15-yard touchdown run by running back Reice Narum.
The Titans took a 20-0 lead in the second quarter on a 75-yard pass from Hennen to wide receiver Adam Henze and a 2-point conversion pass from Hennen to Rabenberg, and the half ended 20-0.
TCU upped its lead to 28-0 lead in the third quarter on an 89-yard punt return by Rabenberg.
The Giants finally got on the scoreboard with the first of two touchdown runs by Lukas Graff, who went in from 37 yards out, in the fourth quarter to cut the Titans' lead to 28-6.
After Mason O'Malley's 2-yard run for touchdown and 2-point conversion run by Mason O'Malley upped the Titans' lead to 36-6, Graff finished off the scoring with a 3-yard touchdown run.
Hennen led the offense, completing 9 of 15 pass attempts for 172 yards and two touchdowns.
Rabenberg had three catches for 41 yards and a touchdown and also had a 80-yard punt return for a touchdown.
Mason O'Malley had nine carries for 55 yards and a touchdown.
Narum had four carries for 20 yards and a touchdown.
TCU running back Carter O'Malley had seven carries for 43 yards.
Henze made three catches for 89 yards and a touchdown.
Defensively, TCU linebacker Caleb Whipps had eight tackles and a sack.
TCU defensive end Reice Narum had six tackles and a sack.
TCU defensive end Riley O'Malley had five tackles and a sack.
TCU linebacker Mason O'Malley had five tackles.
TCU defensive back Cole Franek had an interception with a 35-yard return, and TCU defensive back Matt Rabenberg also had an interception for the Titan defense.
TCU hosts Sibley East at 7 p.m. Friday, while LS-H travels to Belle Plaine. Sibley East opened the season losing to Jordan 41-7, while Belle Plaine lost to Norwood Young America 20-16.