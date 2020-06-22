After a month delay, Arlington Raceway finally opened for its 40th season Saturday.
The season started with some special safety rules due to the COVID-19 pandemic virus. Arlington follows Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines. Drivers going into the pits need bring the following forms: Driver Information Form, Medical Form and W-9 Form. COVD-19 release form for driver and for each pit crew member is required.
All rigs must park 10 feet apart from each other. Everyone must social distance in pit area, be aware of this when parking and must also stay in their pit area. Masks are recommended but not required. Spectators are allowed in the stands with a limited number of tickets sold. Extra seating will be available in different areas. There is a presale for tickets it will be a first come first served basis.
Tickets can be purchased at the gate. Your wrist band will locate in which section you will be sitting. Social distance will be required unless you are with your family. Overflow seating available in the infield. Bathrooms and concessions are open.
The grandstands open at 5 p.m. Drivers pit gate opens at 2 p.m. Races will continue every Saturday night at 7 through August and at 6 p.m. in September. For more information, go to www.arlingtonraceway.com or facebook/arlingtonraceway or call the track at 507-380-6998.
The races
Jeff Carter from Mapleton was on a terror during the IMCA Sport Modified feature as he got a great start from his 2nd row starting spot and by turn 1 was the leader of the race. Dispite many yellow flags during the race, he held onto the top spot throughout to win his first feature of the year. Last year’s track champion, Eric Larson from Madison Lake, tried to catch him but he had to contend with the fast moving Kris Zuhlsdorf of Danube.
A mid-race yellow slowed the field when a car stalled in turn 3 causing a couple of cars to leave the race.
The 40m of Gavin Maass of Mankato jumped to the lead from his front row starting spot in the IMCA Sport Modified but was only able to maintain it for the first lap when RJ Esqueda from St. James powered around him to take the top spot. On the final lap Justin Dose of Glencoe got around Maass to take 2nd and Maass settled for 3rd while Esqueda won.
The IMCA Hobby feature saw last year’s champion, Cory Probst of Brewster, take the lead by the 4th lap from frown row runner Jed Trebelhorn of Winthrop. For the following 8 laps Trebelhorn tried to regain the lead, but he got caught up in lapped traffic and fell back a few spots. That gave Matt Olsen an opening and he took the 2nd spot ahead of Arlington’s Brad Becker in 3rd at the finish.
In the Outlaw feature Mike Voight of New Auburn led the entire race flag to flag with the 7k of Jonathan Schroeder of Belle Plaine behind him. A yellow flag came out on lap 2 when the 44 of Bryan Apitz from New Ulm slid into the bermed light pole in turn 3. He was OK and restarted the race. After the restart, the race was flawless with Voight leading the pack and winning the race. The hardcharging efforts of Shawn Harms from Green Isle who started 11th finished in 3rd place behing Schroeder.
Brandon Allen of St. Peter led the entire IMCA RaceSaver Sprint feature to claim the first race of the year. There was a 2nd lap yellow flag when the No. 5 of Javen Ostermann spun around. He restarted. Mike Stien of Ceylon was able to run in the 2nd spot for the first 10 laps but he got caught up in lapped traffic which gave Trevor Serbus of Olivia an opportunity to gain a position. Bill Johnson from St. Peter was in the mix as well as Brett Allen of Gaylord.
There were three different leaders in the IMCA Stock Car feature. Last year’s track champion Chad Schroeder from Belle Plaine led the first lap from his pole position start but was only able to hold onto it for that lap as the 92 of Dan Mackenthun from Hamburg powered around four cars to take the lead by lap 2. a yellow flag came out of the 17z of Zach Foesch from Olivia on lap 4 when he broke and went into the pit area. On the restart, Mackenthun again took the lead with the 87 of Brent Uecker from Hutchinson running neck and neck. On lap 11, Mackenthun broke and went off the track in turn 1 which caused another yellow flag and ended his night. On the restart, Uecker was fast and maintained the lead for the rest of the race to win his first feature of the year. Schroeder followed him to the checkered flag with Josh Larsen of Glencoe taking 3rd ahead of Mike Speckman from Sleepy Eye.
The IMCA Modified feature was a nailbiting race until the end. Twenty one cars begain the event with the XXX of Jesse Rogotzke from Sanborn leading. A first lap yellow caused a complete restart when the 71n of Rick Nelson from Hutchinson spun around. On the restart Rogetzke again led the race with Courtland’s Trent Loverude racing him around the track. By lap 6, Clint Hatlestad of Glencoe who had started 6th was moving fast and pushed his car to conted first with Loverude and then Rogetzke. It took a few laps but by lap 14 Hatlestad and Rogetzke were side by side racing. With only 2 laps to go, a yellow was thrown when a car hit a tire in turn 1 which regrouped the entire field. After two restarts, Hatlestad was able to overcome and remain the leader ahead of Rogetzke and Loverude took 3rd with Josh Ruby of Lakota, IA taking 4th.
Horejsi Graphics of New Ulm sponsored the best appearing car in each division, the winners of that were: IMCA Hobby-Ashelyn Moriarty of Jordan, IMCA Sport Compact-81D Justin Dose of Glencoe, Outlaw Hobby-Mark Oestreich-Belle Plaine, IMCA Sport Modified-74 Travis Schurmann, IMCA Sprint Car-5 Javen Ostermann-Courtland, IMCA Stock Car-17z Zach Foesch-Olivia, IMCA Modified-11 Trent Loverude-Courtland.