The Le Sueur-Henderson Giants (9-16) are seeded No. 6 of eight teams in the Section 2AA North Subsection boys basketball tournament and will open the playoffs on the road against No. 3 seeded Glencoe-Silver Lake (13-12) at 7 p.m. Saturday.
GSL beat LS-H 73-58 during the regular season.
The winner will play the winner of No. 2 Jordan (18-7) and No. 7 Norwood Young America (6-20) at 7:45 p.m. March 5 at New Prague.
In other first-round games, No. 1 Minnesota Valley Lutheran (24-2) will host No. 8 Tri-City United (1-24) and No. 4 Belle Plaine will host No. 5 Sibley East (8-16). The winners play at 6 p.m. March 5 at New Prague.
The south subsection quarterfinals feature No. 1 Waseca (22-5) hosting No. 8 Lake Crystal-Welcome Memorial (4-21), No. 4 Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton (12-14) hosting No. 5 Kenyon Wanamingo (6-20), No. 3 Maple River (12-14) hosting No. 6 Medford (7-19) and No. 2 Blue Earth Area (12-9) hosting No. 7 New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva (4-22).
The subsection finals will be 6 p.m. (North) and 8 p.m. (South) March 9 at Minnesota State University, Mankato. The section finals will be at 8 p.m. March 13 at MSU.
For the complete bracket, go the the Minnesota State High School League website at: https://legacy.mshsl.org/Brackets/bracket.asp?tournamentId=356&bracketId=497