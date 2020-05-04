St. Peter sisters Rylee Stadick, 14, and Kallie Stadick, 12, have followed their father Cory Stadick’s footsteps to a high level in the archery world, as he passed on his love for the sport.
Both were 6-year-old kindergartners when their dad introduced them to bow and arrow, and they have been shooting ever since. He used to shoot bow competitively in a league, and he bow hunts every year.
“Overall, I am happy that I am able to share a life-long hobby with them,” Cory said. “It is something we all enjoy together. I hope that archery is a sport they continue to do together as they get older; whether it is competitively or in the back yard. Maybe they will even teach their children, mother, or spouses some day.”
Kallie, who also plays summer and fall soccer and cross-country skis, said she likes that archery is something she can do with her dad and sister: “I like archery because it is fun, and it is different than other sports that are offered at school.”
Rylee, the elder sister, who also plays basketball and softball, said she likes target shooting, but she prefers hunting for deer: “I like that it helps me stay accurate for bow hunting each fall. I bow hunt for deer each fall and gun hunt for turkeys in the spring with my dad. I have shot two deer with my bow; a buck and a doe.”
Kallie target shoots and has participated in a few outdoor 3D shoots as well, but she does not like to hunt.
Both girls have hit high marks competing in three state tournaments (Bemidji, Thief River Falls and Redwood Falls).
Rylee, an eighth-grader at St. Peter Middle School, took third place twice, once in Bemidji when she shot in the first flight, and once in Redwood Falls where she shot in the championship flight. She said her highlights have been achieving third place twice at the state tournament and shooting two deer with her bow.
Kallie, a sixth-grader at St. Peter Middle School, took first place in the championship flight in 2018 at Thief River Falls, and shot in the Championship flight last year at Redwood Falls and placed fifth. In her first year, she placed fourth in Bemidji. Her highlights are getting first place in the Championship flight and finishing in the top five every year she has competed.
Due to the current pandemic, both girls qualified for the championship flights for this year’s state tournament; but, unfortunately, it was canceled as were other tournaments in which they planned to participate.
“I think they are doing a great job,” Cory said. “They practice hard, and I think in the future if they choose to, they could be very successful competitively.”
Rylee said, “Typically, I practice every day late summer and early fall, and then in the winter, I shoot two to three days a week indoors at Oak Ridge Archery.” Kallie said she typically practices a few times a week starting late fall through winter and spring.
They practice outdoors at home and at the indoor range at Oak Ridge Archery in Kasota. They compete each year at the regional tournament and at the Minnesota state tournament. They do not play in a league.
They couldn’t have gotten to a high level without good coaching. Both said their dad helped them the most.
“He taught me how to properly hold my bow and how to shoot,” Rylee said.
Kallie added, “He has taught me how to hold a bow, how to shoot properly using the peep to aim, and how to stand when target shooting.”
They have also participated in a youth archery class for several years at Oak Ridge Archery owned by Donnie Fromm, who has helped them with techniques and supplies. Their goals are to keep practicing and competing at the state level.
Rylee said she’s aiming to place at the state tournament and continue to hunt deer. Kallie said, “This year, I want to especially practice more, because I move back to 20 yards due to my age. Up until this point, I have shot at 10 yards.”
Cory does not compete now, but he did for several years.
“Throughout this time, I participated in several leagues, qualified for world 3D league championships, and won a state indoor tournament,” he said. “One of my favorite archery memories includes a spot and stalk hunt in South Dakota. I was hunting for mule deer; although I did not get one, the challenge and close encounters are something I will never forget.”
But now Cory is more interested in sharing his passion with his daughters, and together with mom, Jessica, the whole family looks forward to creating memories for years to come.