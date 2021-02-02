Luverne girls’ hockey team completed a season sweep of Minnesota River by shutting out Bulldogs 7-0 on Tuesday at Blue Mound Ice Arena.

Luverne, which out shot the Bulldogs 49-17, improved to 4-1 overall and 2-0 in the Big South Conference.

Bulldogs goalie Amelia Messer made 42 saves.

Mallory Vontersch made 17 saves for the shutout.

Sophomore forward Kamryn Van Batavia led the Cardinals’ attack with four goals and an assist.

The Bulldogs (1-3, 1-1) have a home-and-away series with Worthington (2-1) at 7 p.m. Friday at Le Sueur and 7 p.m. Tuesday at Worthington.

