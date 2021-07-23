The bats were hot all night and the base running was aggressive for the Le Center Braves Friday night at Ray Plut Field. With the offense on cruise control, Braves pitcher Lynn Schwartz navigated the Jordan Alers lineup to earn a complete game 11-4 win. "It was great defense, I pitched to contact, tried not to walk anybody and the defense came around and made plays." Schwarz said of the win.
Jordan struck immediately in the top of the first inning when the team converted a sacrifice fly before bringing a second run home with a single to left field. Le Center responded in the bottom of the inning when an RBI double from Neal Radichel brought home a run. Radichel then stole third base before being brought home by Brad O'Keefe on an RBI single that squeezed between the shortstop and third baseman.
The Alers once again put runners on base in the top of the second inning but left fielder Kollee Burkhardsmeier tracked down a deep fly ball and made the out, forcing the runner who had left first to retreat all the way back to the base.
The Braves started the bottom of the second with back to back walks from Landon Little and Tom Heilman followed by a bases loading single from Justin Lutterman. Chris Engel then crushed two run double into right field before Lutterman was brought home on a fielder's choice that got thrown to first.
Le Center capped off the four run inning with an RBI single from Scott Schaffler, putting the Braves up 6-2. Jordan put two runs on the scoreboard in the top of the third, a pair of runs that would be the Alers last of the night.
The bottom third inning saw the Braves respond with two more runs of their own as Chris Kleinschmidt scored on a fielder's choice before Chris Engel reached on an error, allowing Little to score another run.
In the bottom of the fourth, Burkhardsmeier smoked a ball to the right centerfield wall between the outfielders for a stand up triple. Schaffler then drew a walk before Radichel hit a single into no mans land in right field which scored both Burkhardsmeier and Schaffler, extending the Le Center lead to 11-4. "They took their chances, got their legs going with the hits while some errors helped us." Schwartz said of the team's offensive performance.
Another impressive defensive play for Le Center came on a foul popup that catcher Schaffler tracked down to the fence behind home plate before making a sliding catch for the out.
The Braves finished the night with 10 hits compared to 7 for the Alers and earned a total of 8 walks to put runners on base.
With the win, Le Center improves to 2-10 on the season while Jordan falls to 1-6.