The Le Sueur-Henderson girls tennis team continued its strong season with a 7-0 drubbing of Maple River Friday. The girls were challenged at No. 1 singles and doubles, but cruised to victories elsewhere.
"The Maple River team has an excellent No. 1 singles player and a strong doubles lineup," said LS-H coach Linda Seaver.
State-ranked Greta Nesbit fended off strong play at No. 1 singles from her Maple River opponent Vanessa Borvosky, holding on to win 7-5, 6-4.
"At No. 1 singles, Greta got off to a slow start and found herself down 3-0," Seaver said. "She focused on keeping the ball in play and getting patient. She won the next four games to go up 4-3 and then the two played some excellent tennis. Both had strong ground strokes. Greta kept her opponent moving keeping her deep and not allowing her to use her slice as effectively."
At No. 1 doubles, Chloe Brandt and Keely Olness won by the same score as Nesbit, 7-5, 6-4.
"They faced a tough team and found themselves down at the start of the match but kept better control of the points later on in the set by using the alleys and short angles," Seaver said of the duo.
The closest match elsewhere was at No. 2 doubles, where Anna Pavlo and Emma Seaver won 6-3, 6-1.
"Anna and Emma poached well today and hustled to get to a lot of shots that their opponents thought they weren't going to be able to get to," Seaver said.
Elsewhere, the Giants ran the table with ease. Gretchen Dwyer won 6-1, 6-0 at No. 2 singles. Makenna Reinhardt won 6-0, 6-0 at No. 3, and Mia Schwarz won 6-1, 6-1 at No. 4.
And at No. 3 doubles, Morgan Jones and Darbi Dunning sweeped to a 6-0, 6-0 victory.
"Together, #3 doubles, and #2, 3 and 4 singles players only gave up a combined total of 3 games," Seaver noted. "Glad to see them stay so focused on each point and each game and not changing their game plan or level of play."