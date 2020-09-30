The Tri-City United girls swim and dive team faced some of their strongest opponents yet in St. Peter. On Sept. 29, the two teams competed at Tri-City United where the Saints trounced the Titans 101-69.
“St. Peter has a very strong team,” said TCU Coach Kristen Munden. “They took six pool records home tonight, snagging a few from Red Wing and a few from TCU.”
The meet started with a sizable lead for St. Peter, the team taking the top three spots in the 200 yard relay and the 200 freestyle varsity. But even with the Titans down they were still putting in strong performances. Makenna Streed placed fourth in the 200 freestyle while also shaving a half-second off her best time with a new 2:41.02 record.
The Saints continued to block off Tri-City United from entering the top three. Mallorie Plut placed fourth in the 200 IM in 3:03.38, followed by a fourth place finish from Ellie Sladek in the 50 free with a time of 29.95 seconds. Diver Lily Traxler was pushed into fourth as well after netting a score of 125.95. The butterfly also ended with a fourth palace finish for the Titans as Elizabeth Odenthal completed the race in 1:42.00.
Seventh grader Ella Schmiesing turned things around by collecting second and first place finishes in her races. In the 100 free, Schmiesing placed second and earned a new personal record by finishing in 58.82, a second behind St. Peter’s Hannah Denzer. Schmiesing would later end the meet with a win for the Titans by taking first in the 100 backstroke in 1:09.96.
In the latter half of the meet, the Titans saw some higher placements. Natalie Lundahl, Kendra Westphal, Ellie Sladek and Ella Schmiesing had the third fastest time in the 200 freestyle relay. Lundahl also had the third fastest time in the breaststroke at 1:23.80.