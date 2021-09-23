Thursday evening the Tri-City United tennis team opened their dual against the Sibley East Wolverines by honoring the team's nine seniors. Cynthia Balcazar, Kendra Blaschko, Molly Closser, Mackenzie Holmbo, Morgan Mueller, Savannah Squires, Kacie Traxler, Monserrat Ruiz and Emma Treanor all received flowers before the start of the match in respect of the time and effort they have all put into the TCU tennis team.
"This is a great bunch of senior girls, both on and off the court," said Titan's head coach Diane Tiede. "They give it their all every match. Many of them did not start tennis until their sophomore or junior years, and they have improved so much in that small amount of time! I wish I could keep them another year! They will definitely be missed next year."
The closest match of the night came in the singles No. 4 matchup where Squires and her opponent Jenave Mendoza were tied up 5-5 in the third set before the lights at the tennis courts failed.
The Titans return to the courts Monday, Sept. 27 when they travel to Jordan to take part in a triangular featuring Jordan and Albert Lea.
Tri-City United— 0.5, Sibley East — 6.5
Singles
No. 1 Singles: Jacquelyn Wibslad, SE def. Monserrat Ruiz, 6-0, 6-1
No. 2 Singles: Mallory Sylvedor, SE def. Sami Tiede, 5-0 (injury forfeit)
No. 3 Singles: Chloe Reyes, SE def. Morgan Mueller, 6-0, 6-1
No. 4 Singles: Savannah Squires, Tie (Light Failure) Jenave Mendoza, 6-0, 5-7 (4-7), 5-5
Doubles
No. 1 Doubles: Holly Otto/Jess Widmer, SE def. Mackenzie Holmbo/Emma Treanor, 6-4, 6-4
No. 2 Doubles: Shelby Dieball/Jada Henke, SE def. Cynthia Balcazar/Molly Closser, 1-6, 6-2, 6-2
No. 3 Doubles: Morgan Haggenmiller/Morgan Johnson, SE m def. Alexis Hoefs/Clara Leanava, 6-1, 6-1