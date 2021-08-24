After losing a No. 1 singles and No. 1 doubles player from the 2020 season, the Le Sueur-Henderson girls tennis team has a lot of ground to make up, but a trio of captains is confident the depth is there for a good season.
"We lost some good spots that need to be filled, and I think we're doing a really good job adjusting," said 11th grade captain Chloe Brandt, who is slotting in at No. 1 single for the graduated Greta Nesbit. "And We have a lot of girls returning that have varsity experience, so that works to our advantage. I think we look pretty good."
Fellow co-captains Darbi Dunning and Mia Schwarz, both seniors, agreed.
"With losing a lot of seniors, a lot of girls played tennis this summer and really stepped it up, because they knew we needed people to fill those spots," said Dunning, who has started the season at No. 3 singles. "It's good to see. I think we're going to have a very successful season."
Schwarz, a No. 1 doubles player, added, "It was nice, because you come back for the season, and you can tell everyone put the work in. We changed section, so it's hard to say, because we haven't played any of these teams, but, just by the looks of it, we have depth and we have potential."
Brandt has maybe the most significant challenge, filling the shoes of a top player in Nesbit, who had been in the No. 1 slot since her freshman season. It's stiff competition at the top spot, and Brandt will be pushed all season long, including in her first match of the season, which she lost to the Apple Valley No. 1.
"That was very good competition my first match of the year," she said. "It kind of showed me what I need to work on; I need to work a lot on consistency, I think, when I'm playing very powerful hitters."
Dunning and Schwarz were able to walk away with wins in their first matches of the season, but also saw where they can improve going forward.
"There are some things I need to work on," Dunning said. "I move around a lot from spot to spot, so I think I need to be quicker and be ready for everything."
"The first one was a little rough, but we still work well together," said Schwarz of her first outing of the season with returning doubles teammate Anna Pavlo. "We definitely need to get the communication going; I'm taking my time."
Beyond the matches, the trio wants to make sure they offer steady and reliable leaders for the rest of the team to look up to.
"There are like 35 girls out for tennis; there are a lot of young ones," Brandt said. "So I think making them feel welcome and comfortable is huge. If you're a young one, you might be a little intimated by varsity, but sooner or later, you're going to be one of them, so it's important to know the mindset."
Dunning added, "It's a lot of girls to keep all together, so I think we're just going to try to make sure everyone feels included and everyone feels comfortable in this environment."
Opening triangular
The Giants started the season with stiff competition in the form of two much larger schools — Apple Valley and Cannon Falls. LS-H fell just short against Apple Valley in the first meet, losing 4-3. They managed to flip that around and win 4-3 against Cannon Falls, though.
Gracie Buesgens was one of the winners against Apple Valley. It was the first varsity match for the senior who joined tennis in 10th grade.
"I'm really happy," she said of the win. "I think were some points I could've played better, but she was a really good opponent. I think my movement was good. I think I can work on my serves; they were a little bit off; there were a couple times I double faulted, so that was frustrating, but it's something to work on."
Buesgens is excited for the season ahead.
"I love this team this year, and we all get along really well," she said. "It's such a fun tennis season."
Darbi Dunning was the other singles winner for the Giants against Apple Valley. She beat her opponent at No. 3 singles 7-6 (7-5), 6-4. At No. 1 singles, Brandt lost 4-6, 2-6, and at No. 2 singles, Morgan Jones lost a three-setter 6-4, 5-7, and 9-11 in a third set super tiebreaker.
The No. 1 doubles duo of Pavlo and Schwarz led by example with a 6-2, 6-3 win. The No. 2 doubles team of Ella Nesbit and Bella Holloway 4-6, 5-7. And the No. 3 doubles team of Koreyann Straub and Lauren Krause lost in a third set super tiebreaker 6-7 (2-7), 6-3, 10-12.
Leading the way in the victory over Cannon Falls were the doubles teams.
Pavlo and Schwarz won 6-4, 6-4. A new pairing of Dunning and Nesbit won 6-0, 6-0 at No. 2, and a new pairing of Holloway and Straub won 6-0, 6-1 at No. 3. Brandt picked up the fourth win for the Giants at No. 1 singles 6-2, 6-2.
The other singles players — Jones at No. 2, Buesgens at No. 3 and Krause at No. 4 — all lost their matches. Each had relatively close sets, while Buesgens took it to a third set super tiebreaker.
Always good to get the first matches under our belt. Great competition today," said LS-H coach Linda Seaver. "Now excited for practice, because I know they will work hard at improving after today. As a whole, the team has great potential but need to work on consistency and better shot choices. I feel like we have several options for lineups, and so the challenge will be to try to find the right combinations to give the team the greatest depth."