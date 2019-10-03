Thursday was a big night for Le Sueur-Henderson Giants volleyball.
Although the host Giants lost to undefeated Minnesota River Conference leader Belle Plaine 3-0 (18-25, 18-25, 14-25), junior setter Halle Bemmels reached 2,000 set assists for her career in the second set.
"Halle reached a milestone of 2,000 career set assists tonight and finished with 24 assists and 11 digs," St. Peter head coach Stacey Fesser said. Morgan Goettlicher had 11 kills.
"Thought we played really well tonight against a top tier team in the state, but we created a couple of holes we couldn't dig ourselves out of," Fesser said.
In addition, it was "Purple Out Fight Cancer Night," where people wore purple T-shirts.
"Tonight's Volleyball Cancer Relay for Life fundraiser was a success," Fesser said. "The volleyball girls raised money, all generously donated by local businesses and families, to benefit the Le Sueur and Sibley County Cancer Societies. We raised additional money through a raffle and games between matches, and the girls wore purple 'United We Stand, Divided We Fall' t-shirts as a symbol of unifying the school and community."
Belle Plaine (11-5 overall, 5-0 MRC and ranked 13th in the state in Class AA) is seeded No. 1 in Section 2AA QRF rankings by minnesota-scores.net
Facing another state ranked team, the Giants were shut out by No. 2 Class A state-ranked Waterville-Elysian-Morristown (19-2) 13-25, 15-25, 22-25 on Oct. 1. Goettlicher had 12 kills (.286 success rate), and Bemmels had 11 digs.
The Giants (10-10, 1-4) have three straight road games coming up: 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 8 at Mankato East, 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 10 at Norwood-Young America and 5 p.m. Friday, Oct. 11 in the Eastview Tournament in Woodbury with Southwest Christian, Kasson-Mantorville, Sauk Rapids-Rice, Kenyon-Wanamingo, Concordia Academy, Orono, Minneota, New Prague, Duluth East, Andover, Rosemount, Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton and Shakopee.