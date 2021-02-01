In a rematch after just three days, the Le Sueur-Henderson wrestling team managed to work out some kinks and avenge a loss to St. Clair with a 43-30 win Jan. 29.
St. Clair took down the Giants 24-42 in a Jan. 26 meet, but LS-H coach Mike May was able to change up the lineup, and a few Giants wrestlers found a way to pull out wins the second time around. It was the Giants' first win of the 2021 season; they've struggled most of the season with a thin lineup, usually meaning multiple forfeits at any given meet.
"I think it was good. Anytime we can plan ahead a bit and stick guys where they're going to be successful, that's fun," May said. "We moved the guys around, and we were able to figure out a way to win."
It's a happy moment for a small, but hard-working team.
"It's fun to give the team that feeling of winning, because they don't always get that with a lot of forfeits," May said.
One big victory for the Giants on the day was Ethan Genelin at 160 pounds. He lost to his St. Clair opponent by pinfall in their first meeting, but this time around, Genelin dominated, taking an 11-0 major decision. That was a 10-point swing for the Giants (4 points won, instead of 6 points lost).
"We talked about slowing things down and being in control of the match," May said of Genelin, "and he turned that around, which is quite an important win for the team."
Other notable victories for the Giants were Luca Greenig, at 113 pounds, and George Doherty, at 195 pounds, who both were working at a higher than usual weight class and both came out on top with pinfalls. Greenig pinned his opponent at 2:44 and Doherty at 3:09.
Other winners for the Giants included Dylan Novak, winning a 10-7 decision at 138 pounds, plus Andy Genelin, Peyton Tellijohn and Noe Sanchez picking up forfeits at 152, 170 and 285 pounds. There was a double forfeit at 220 pounds.
St. Clair picked up wins by fall at 126, 132 and 182 pounds, along with wins by forfeit at 106 and 120 pounds. But that wasn't enough to overcome the Giants' victories.
It was a particularly good day for Sanchez, who also won two exhibition matches at 285 pounds, beating two New Century Academy wrestlers by pinfall. Andy Genelin also picked up an exhbition win by fall at 145 pounds against a New Century wrestler.
As the season continues, coach May hopes individual wrestlers will have the opportunity to wrestle at sections (dependent on the COVID-19 pandemic and associated MSHSL rules). It will be tough to do any damage in the team tournament, but May thinks there are a few Giants who could do well in the individual playoff setting.
"I think we have some kids that can go get a medal and compete in sections. I think, right now, Dylan Novak, Ethan Genelin and Jordan Grinde are our three guys with the best shot," May said. "But then guys like Andy Genelin got a section medal last year, and he just has to wrestle a spot higher up this year, because there is nowhere else to wrestle. So we'll just have to see."