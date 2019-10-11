The Le Sueur-Henderson girls cross country team obtained a top three finish Tuesday, Oct. 8, though the boys fell behind. At a Jordan cross country meet, the Giants' girls took third out of eight schools competing and the boys placed 10th out of 11.
“The girls continue to place in the top five of almost every meet that they run in,” LS-H Coach Don Marcussen said. “They continue to be lead by Hailey Juarez and Arlett Rios. Brandy Wolf continues to improve and move up into the top four runners on the varsity team, and the rest of them are working on bettering their times.”
Sophomore Hailey Ruiz led the team and finished in 10th at a time of 21:53.9. Marcussen noted that Juarez significantly improved over the season.
“Hailey Juarez started out a little slow this year but has really improved, and I am looking forward to seeing how she performs at conference and sections,” Marcussen said.
Right behind Juarez in 16th was junior Arlett Rios, who finished the 5k in 22:29.9. Freshman Cooper Vanden Einde was next to cross the finish line in 19 at 23:13.2. Rounding out the Giants' top five runners was eight-grader Brandy Wolf in 23 at 23:28.8 and junior Jocelyn Machetmes in 30 at 23:59.7.
In the boys 5k, senior Trace Edmonson was the Giants’ top runner in 30 at 19:18.6. Senior Xerxes Machetmes was next to complete the 5k in 50 at 20:35.51. Senior Noah Koller placed 55 at 21:11.3 followed by senior Seth Hardel at 61 with a time of 21:35.2 and senior Ethan Stieger at 21:39.3.
“On the boys' side, they seem to have hit a plateau on their time improvements,” Marcussen said. “Although they are not slow times, they should be coming down faster than they are. We will need to work on that. Trace Edmondson and Xerxes Machtemes have been leading the boys pretty much throughout the season. Seth Hardel ran a nice race for us.”
It’s not always about winning though. In cross country, success also means continuing to top one’s personal best.
“We have an eighth-grade boy (Ben Sullivan) who has improved his time at every race this year over last years times and it is really fun watching how happy he gets every time he gets a PR,” said Marcussen.
Sullivan came in 55 in the junior high race with a time of 10:35.4.
As the section approaches Oct. 24, Marcussen is optimistic about the girls' chances.
“It will be tough for the boys to finish in the top 10 for teams, but I still like our girls chances of finishing in top 10 and maybe even sneaking a runner into state.”