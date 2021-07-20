The Braves were held to just four hits at Searles while the Bullheads pounded out eight hits.
Mike Feeney hurled four innings for the locals, allowing two runs, on four hits, a walk with two
strikeouts. Ryan Wolf provided two innings of relief yielding four runs, on four hits, three walks, hit a
batter and fanned two.
All the Braves runs came in the top of the seventh as Marcus Collins singled, Chris Kleinschmidt walked
and Scott Schaffler singled home Collins. Kleinschmidt scored as Neil Radicle reached on a fielder’s
choice. After a Radicle stolen base, he scored on an infield error on a grounder by Tom Heilman.
The Braves came up just a little short at home as both teams produced nine hits. The Mariners however
managed to produce one more run.
Lynn Schwarz started on the hill for the home team, going four innings, allowing 3 runs, yielding 7 hits.
Southpaw Jay Link, made his first appearance in relief hurling two innings, allowing three runs on two
hits, with five free passes and four strikeouts. Marcus Collins tossed one scoreless inning.
The Braves took the early lead, scoring twice in the bottom of the third. Justin Luttermann singled, and
scored as Neil Radical singled, and eventually scored on a sac fly by Brad O’Keefe.
Trailing 6-2 in the bottom of five, Luttermann singled again, stole second and scored as Radicle reached
on another infield error and scored on an infield out.
Down 6-4 in the sixth, Jay Link singled, stole second, went to third on a passed ball and scored on a Chris
Kleinschmidt single.
After a 3-0 loss at St. Peter this past Tuesday, the Braves host the Jordan Alers at Ray Plut Field in a 7:30
pm contest on Friday night. On Sunday, they travel to St. James to take on the Southwest Outlaws at 4
pm