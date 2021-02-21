In a battle of Valley Conference tri-leaders, the host Cleveland boys basketball team prevailed over St. Clair on Feb. 16.
Three Clippers scored in double digits, led by 6-foot-6 inch senior center Ben Holden's double-double of 22 points and 17 rebounds. He also had three steals and two blocked shots.
Six-foot senior point guard Isaac Muller also scored 22 points, including four 3-point baskets, plus he had four assists, four rebounds, three steals and one block.
Five-foot-10 senior guard Elijah Sullivan netted 20 points, including three 3-pointers, plus four assists, three rebounds and five steals.
Six-foot-4 senior forward Eric Rohlfing also scored in double figures with 12 points, plus a team-high five assists, seven rebounds and two steals.
Five-10 senior guard Alex McCabe collected six points, two rebounds, two steals and one assist.
Six-foot-1 senior forward Cameron Seely grabbed two rebounds.
The Clippers took a 38-32 lead over the Cyclones at halftime. The teams played even 44-44 in the second half.
Cleveland (9-1 overall, 7-1 Valley Conference) hosts the other Valley Conference tri-leader, Mankato Loyola (10-1, 8-1), at 7:15 p.m. Monday.
The Clippers have a rematch with the Cyclones (8-2, 6-2) at 7:15 p.m. Feb. 26 at St. Clair.