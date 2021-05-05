Triple track champions Charlotte Houn and Marco Reyes led Tri-City United girls and boys track and field teams to second place in the TCU Quadrangular May 4 at Montgomery.
Sibley East swept first place in the girls and boys divisions. Girls standings showed: 1) Sibley East 108, 2) TCU 73.50, 3) Mayer Lutheran 43 and 4) Southwest Christian 36.50.
Boys standings ended up: 1) Sibley East 139, 2) TCU 73.50, 3) Mayer Lutheran 27.50 and 4) SWC 26.
Houn won the 100- and 300-meter hurdles in 18.91 and 55.18 seconds and tied for first in the pole vault (6 feet).
Marco Reyes ran first in the 200 and 400 runs in 24.00 and 51.36 and the triple jump (37-10).
The Titans had five other track champions.
Kathleen Pichotta (14:35.22) and Austin Rutt (11:27.47) swept the girls and boys 2 mile (3200 meters)
Jordan Meyer finished first in the 110 hurdles (17.30), fourth in the 200 dash (24.70) and third in the long jump (17-9).
Erika Kadrlik won the triple jump (31-6) and placed fourth in the long jump (13-6).
The boys 4X800 relay team of Zach Balma, Austin Rutt, Chase Goecke and Aidan McNamara finished first in 9:51.04.
Lauren Houn ran second in the 100 (14.30) and fourth in the 200 (29.31).
Annabelle Davies placed fourth in the 400 (1:08.14).
Megan Marek finished fifth in the 800 (3:10.00).
In the 1600, Yasmin Ruiz placed second (5:53.01) and Josie Plutt third (6:00.11).
Kaia Krocek tied for fifth in the 100 hurdles (18.40) and placed second in the high jump (4-4).
Nora Titus placed fourth in the high jump (4-4).
In the 300 hurdles, Ruby Luna finished third (1:02.81) and Grace Hennen fourth (1:03.87).
The TCU girls 4x100 relay team of Rhia Krautkremer, Alexis Marcussen, Luna and Nora Titus placed third (56.91).
The TCU girls 4x200 realy team of Kadrlik, Lauren Houn, Charlotte Houn and Madeline Ruger crossed the finish line in second (1:55.46).
The TCU girls 4x400 relay team of Ruger, Davies, Ruiz and Sophia Smith placed third (4:31.95).
Smith placed third in the long jump (13-7)
The TCU girls 4x800 relay team of Davies, Plut, Ruiz and Marek finished second (11:06.70).
Maddie Dooley took fourth in the shot put (29-3.75).
Janik Wagner placed fifth in the 100 (12.37) and the 200 (25.00).
in the 300 hurdles, Jack Erickson placed second (46.88) and Connor Skluzacek fourth (48.83).
The TCU boys 4x100 relay team of Lucas Holicky, Skluzacek, Grifin Le Mieux and AbramChimal (48.98).
The TCU boys 4x200 relay team of Payton Hennen, Michael Pichotta, Meyer and Reyes finished second (1:39.01).
The TCU boys 4x400 relay team of Goecke, McNamara, Connor Flintrop and Dante Juberian placed second (3:55.13).
Hennen landed second In the long jump (19-9).
Henry Schendel tied for second in the shot put (33-10.5) and placed third in the discus throw (105-5).