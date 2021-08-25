One of the newest fall sports at Tri-City United, the boys soccer program, is preparing for their third season. This Saturday, the Titans are taking on Loyola. But before their premiere game comes, the Titans are busy running drills with hopes of building on the soccer program.
This year, the Titans have a new coach in Brett Padfield, but some familiar faces on the roster. The team captains include senior Kris Ruiz, who also captained the team in 2019, and senior Alex Schley. Both have been on the team all three years.
"Every year is a bit more special than the last one, especially this one, since I'm a senior and this is my last chance," said Ruiz.
The boys soccer program is looking pretty green this season. Many younger players are joining, while the team is sporting few seniors. It follows a continuing trend from the 2020 season, which was light on seniors compared to the senior-heavy team in the soccer program's inaugural season.
"I want us to improve from last year," said Schley. "Our first year was really up there; we lost some good players, so we got to work our way up again."
Though the team is young, the captains observed plenty of talent in the new recruits and returning players. The challenge for the season is harnessing that skill.
"There's a lot of talent; it's making sure we can actually use that talent and not just be there," said Ruiz. "That's the problem we had last year. We had talented players we just didn't come together as a team. If we can play more as a team, we can exploit more of the potential we have."
The relative youth of the team may also signal the program's increasing popularity. With more newcomers, the fledgling team could become a staple of TCU's athletics offerings.
"I see this continuing on. We have a lot more younger people joining than older," said Schley.
To improve the team, Ruiz said one of his primary goals this season is to bring the players closer together.
"I want us to become more unified as a team, both on the field and outside the field," said Ruiz. "Sportwise, I think we would like to get further in the playoffs. I think we would like to get past the round of 16."
The team captain has also set an ambitious goal for himself for his last high school season, become the top scorer in the state.
"It might be a little far-fetched, but I would like to be the top scorer in the state," said Ruiz. "At least 15 goals."