St. Peter Saints 15, Le Sueur Braves 5
Last Tuesday, the Le Sueur Braves hosted one of the top teams from their division, the St. Peter Saints.
The Braves put themselves in a hole right away as St. Peter was able to strike with three runs in the second inning.
Le Sueur would respond right back in the third inning with four runs of the their own. With one out, Matt McPartland and Jordan Carlson both singled. Back-to-back Saints' errors allowed both runners to score. Le Sueur would get three more singles after that coming from the bats of Alex Klug, Mike May and Nic Haller allowing another runner to score. The Braves loaded the bases, but a strike out and ground out would end the inning with Braves taking a 4-3 lead.
The lead was short-lived as the Saints would answer with two runs in the fourth to take the lead back and make it 5-4 St. Peter.
In the bottom of the fourth inning, Matt McPartland singled again. After a ground out Cullen Bruce singled and Ryan McPartland hit an RBI single to make even the score 5-5.
The game got out of reach from Le Sueur in the fifth inning and the rest of the game. St. Peter took the lead back and put up four runs in the fifth inning, another run in the sixth, three in the seventh, one in the eighth and one more in ninth to to give St. Peter a 15-5 win over Le Sueur.
Jordan Carlson went 2 for 4 with a run scored. Nic Haller went 2 for 2 with an RBI. Cullen Bruce had a hit and a run scored. Ryan McPartland went 2 for 4 with and RBI and a run scored. Alex Klug went 2 for 5. Mike May went 2 for 5. Matt McPartland went 2 for 4 with two runs scored. Brandon Culbert also tallied a hit.
Jordan Brewers 9, Le Sueur Braves 4
On Friday, Le Sueur hosted the league leading and state champion Jordan Brewers. The Braves had a tall task on their hands but were not up to the challenge as Jordan would come away with a 9-4 victory.
Jordan scored in the first inning to make it 1-0. After a scoreless second inning from both teams, Jordan added two runs in the third, fourth, fifth and seventh innings to give them a 9-0 advantage.
Le Sueur hit the ball well but was not able to string enough of them together to put up runs. The Braves were able to get a run to break up the shutout in the bottom of the seventh after Matt McPartland led off with a line drive single and advanced to second on a past ball. Burke Nesbit drew a walk and another past ball put runners at second and third with no outs. Tommy Gupton flew out to deep center and brought in McPartland in from third to make it 9-1 Jordan.
In the bottom of the ninth, the Braves were able to make the score somewhat respectable. Matt McPartland reached first on a lead-off walk. With one, Gupton smacked a double to put runners on second and third. Pinch hitter Zach Thomson hit an RBI single and made it second after a pirouette move to evade the cut-off throws relay to the second basemen. Nic Haller followed up with a two-RBI single. The Braves' momentum would end there, and the rally would fall short with Jordan upending the Braves 9-4.
Brandon Culbert went 3 for 4 at the plate. Tommy Gupton went 2 for 4 with an RBI and run scored. Zach Thomson went 1 for with an RBI and run scored. Nic Haller had a hit and two RBIs. Jordan Carlson went 2 for 5. Matt McPartland went 2 for 4 with two runs scored. Burke Nesbit rounded out the hits for the Braves with a single as well.
The Braves are coming down to the final two games of the season. After a rain out on Sunday with the St. Peter Saints, the game has been rescheduled for Monday, July 27 at 7:30 p.m. in St. Peter. The Braves will also face the Arlington A's on Tuesday in Arlington at 7:30 pm.
The Braves are guaranteed a No. 5 seed in the playoffs but could potentially move into the No. 4 seed with two victories on Monday and Tuesday and would also allow Le Sueur to host a first round playoff game.