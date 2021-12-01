A year removed from earning the Section 2AA Championship and advancing to the state tournament, the Tri-City United wrestling team has high hopes, as it begins final preparations for the 2021-22 season. The team's four captains, Caden O’Malley, Marco Reyes, Chris Johnson and Caleb Whipps, are not satisfied with having made state last year and aim to repeat as section champions.
"We're excited, because we had a good year last season making state as a team," said O'Malley. "We didn't have a lot of losses, so we are excited to come back and compete in a tough section."
"Everyone is excited for a regular season with tournaments this year because we couldn’t with COVID last year, as well as proving ourselves again this year," added Johnson, "We went to state last year and want to do it again."
"With a more normal year coming back, I think we are all pumped up for the season and looking forward to Friday night," said Reyes.
In-season tournaments are always an exciting showcase for wrestlers and having lost the opportunity to have them last year, the enthusiasm to have them back is high.
"We are all pretty pumped to go to the Fargo tournament this year," said Reyes. It's an honor to go there, and there is going to be a lot of good competition."
"We're super excited to have tournaments back, and starting with the Faribault tournament this Saturday, because it's our first one in two years," added O'Malley.
Whipps added, "Tournaments will be fun as they give us great team bonding and bring us together."
The captains all know how important their roles on this team are because there are plenty of opportunities for younger wrestlers on the team to make an impact.
"We have got a lot of younger kids this year so teaching them what its like to be in the varsity room and good ethics is important," said Johnson.
"I just want to bring the energy and get a lot of these kids that haven't wrestled varsity matches some wins and experience," added Whipps.
Reyes noted, "I'm excited to get these younger guys to go over techniques in the varsity room because it’s a lot different than youth and be a great mentor to them."
"I'm just excited to be a leader in the room, show them what its like to be a hard worker," O'Malley added.
With these goals in mind and the right mindset, the sky is the limit for this group of Titans.
"I think we have a shot to win our section this year, and if we play to our potential, we can do it," said Marco Reyes.