Le Sueur-Henderson junior guard Dominic Drent has made the 2019-20 Minnnesota River Conference All-Conference Boys’ Basketball Team.
A 6-foot-3 guard, Drent gradually developed this season into an all-around player. He averaged 18 points per game, shooting 47 percent from the field and 70 percent from the free-throw line.
Drent scored 20 points 10 times this season and will surpass 1,000 career points sometime early next year. Aside from being the Giants scoring leader, he also led the team with 3.2 assists, 2 steals, and finished second on the team in rebounding with 7.6 per game. He is gradually becoming a team leader and has a passion for the game. Dominic is the son of Greg and Kristi Drent.
LS-H senior forward Nolan Maczkowicz earned all-conference honorable mention.
Ryan Samuelson of Jordan was named by conference coaches the 2019-20 MRC Most Valuable Player.
Matt Urbanek of Jordan HS was named by conference coaches the MRC Boys Basketball Coach of the Year.
Others making all-conference are: Jordan junior guard Reagan Koch, Jordan senior guard Symon Keiser, Belle Plaine senior forward Josh Gregory, Belle Plaine senior forward Dylan Kahle, Belle Plaine senior point guard/forward Noah Schumacher, Mayer Lutheran sophomore forward Teigan Martin, Mayer Lutheran senior guard Sean Buchanan, Southwest Christian junior guard Tyson Sandness, Southwest Christian senior forward Tyren Harris, NYA Central senior guard Dom Sudheimer, Sibley East senior forward JaBez Bates, Sibley East senior guard Lucas Dose and Tri-City United sophomore forward Jonathan Hurd.
Honorable Mention All-Conference also went to Jordan senior forward Bryce Sievers, Belle Plaine junior guard Cade Morrison, Mayer Lutheran senior forward Riley Krueger, Southwest Christian junior point guard Nick Morland, NYA Central senior center Hayden Molva, Sibley East junior forward Aaron Flieth and Tri-City United junior guard Matthew Rabenberg.
Minnesota River Conference Boys Basketball
2019-2020 Regular Season
Team W L Overall
Jordan 13-1 18-7
Belle Plaine 11-3 14-11
Mayer Lutheran 9-5 12-14
Southwest Christian 7-7 13-13
Norwood Young America 6-8 6-20
Sibley East 6-8 8-16
Le Sueur-Henderson 4-10 9-16
Tri-City United 0-14 1-25