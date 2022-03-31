COACHES
Head Boys coach: Craig Nordling, 6th year as Head Coach, 10th year coaching track at TCU
Assistant coaches:
Chad Polson: Distance coach, 9th year
James Timmerman: Throws coach. 4th year
Don Marcussen: Pole vault coach, 3rd year
Sally O’Brien: JH Coach, 1st year
Andrew Ruiz: JH Coach, 1st year
Thomas Franek: Pole Vault coach, 1st year
Kelly Nordling: Multi Events coach, 1st year
TOP RUNNERS
Jordan Meyer, Sr: Hurdles/Sprints All-Conference/2021 State participant in the 110H/300H, MN Academic All-State.
Austin Rutt, Sr: Distance, 2021 Section Qualifier in the 3200M.
Chase Goecke, Sr: Mid-distance.
Marco Reyes, Jr: 200/400 All-Conferenc, 2021 State participant in the 400M.
Brant Le Mieux, Jr: Sprints.
Dante Juberian, Jr: Mid-distance.
TOP FIELD ATHLETES
Dylan Thompson, Sr: High Jump/Pole Vault, 2021 Section Qualifier in the pole vault.
Henry Schendel, Jr: Shot/Discus.
KEY NEWCOMERS
Mason Vosejpka, Jr: Shot/Discus.
Luke Holicky, So: Sprints/Jumps
2022 OUTLOOK
Many individuals on the team will contribute heavily in both Field events and Running events. With the loss of only a couple seniors from last year’s team, our experience will be one of our strengths. This year there is added depth in all events which will allow for us to field a more complete meet roster. Many top-five performances were posted last year. Those athletes returning look to put their names in the TCU Record books.
COMMENTS FROM THE COACH
Our numbers continue to grow. We have new members of the team who have not been in a varsity track meet. We have a strong core returning and have many athletes with the potential to score points at both our Conference and Section meets. It will be fun to watch how the team progresses throughout the spring. With the ability to field a complete team in the field events, our team results should improve from last year.
GOALS
We are looking to improve from last year. Individual athletes will be working hard to improve their “Personal Records” and push to score points at the conference meet. There are many individuals and relays that were getting close to the school records last year as underclassmen. It is quite possible to see some of the TCU School Records fall this Spring.
STRENGTHS
We are returning many athletes with experience. Most of the events will have at least one returning member from last year’s team. Experienced members of the team allows coaches to move past basic instruction to details with form and technique. Our upperclassmen will also be great mentors to the younger runners. Distance runners are returning after posting a strong Cross Country season. Depth and experience will provide a boost to our relay teams as well.
CONFERENCE OUTLOOK
All teams in the conference have strengths in various events. We hope it to have balance throughout the events which will hopefully enable us to push for a top conference finish. Sibley East and Belle Plaine will again be favorites, but look for TCU to be competitive.
SECTION OUTLOOK
Track and Field in Minnesota is experiencing changes this year. Moving from a two-class system to a three-class system. TCU Track team will be moving into Class 2A, participating against much larger schools. This also brings new teams for us to compete against. Due to the physical location of the district, we will be shifting to Section 1 which includes schools from the SE corner of the state. This change also will eliminate the Sub-Sections meets. TCU will be able to compete in preliminary races at the section meet and it will now be a two-day Section Meet. We have many athletes with the ability to make it to the final races. Class 2A — Section 1 Meet will be held at Lakeville South HS.
BY THE NUMBERS
16 — returning letter winners
24 — returning team members from 2021 team
27 — JH Boys out for track