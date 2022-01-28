With several wrestlers unable to compete Thursday evening, the Tri-City United Titans hosted Robbinsdale Cooper and New Prague in a wrestling triangular. TCU lost only a single match against the Hawks to go with a pair of forfeits, winning 66-18 before suffering a 61-12 defeat at the hands of a talented Trojan team.
In the dual with Robbinsdale Cooper, Chris Johnson (126) and Kaden Malecha (160) earned fall victories at 1:21 and 0:50 respectively with the rest of the victories coming from forfeits.
Prior to the start of the second dual, the Titans took a moment to honor Steve Rutt, who has supported the wrestling program for several years, awarding him a plaque as well as a full team banner signed by the entire squad. Steve was not able to attend the dual so his son Zack Rutt accepted the awards on his behalf.
The dual with New Prague got out of hand quickly despite Riley Skluzacek (113) picking a fall at 3:57 to tie things up at 6-6 after two matches.
The Trojans would go on a roll which saw them earn victories or forfeits throughout the lineup with the exception of Caden O`Malley (170) who earned a fall at 1:37.
The Titans return to action Saturday, Jan. 29 when they travel to Prior Lake for an invitational.
Tri-City United - 66, Robbinsdale Cooper - 18
106: Allen Krenik (TCU) over (COOP) (For.)
113: Eli Viskocil (TCU) over (COOP) (For.)
120: Riley Skluzacek (TCU) over (COOP) (For.)
126: Chris Johnson (TCU) over Jacob Hernandez (COOP) (Fall 1:21)
132: Brant Lemieux (TCU) over (COOP) (For.)
138: Carter O`Malley (TCU) over (COOP) (For.)
145: Cole Franek (TCU) over (COOP) (For.)
152: Caleb Whipps (TCU) over (COOP) (For.)
160: Kaden Malecha (TCU) over Owen Holle (COOP) (Fall 0:50)
170: Caden O`Malley (TCU) over (COOP) (For.)
182: Tyler Stans (TCU) over (COOP) (For.)
195: Alexander Reynolds (COOP) over (TCU) (For.)
220: Bright Deku (COOP) over Kolton Duff (TCU) (Fall 6:54)
285: Taten Shroyer (COOP) over (TCU) (For.)
New Prague - 61, Tri-City United - 12
106: Lawson Eller (NEPR) over Allen Krenik (TCU) (Fall 3:38)
113: Riley Skluzacek (TCU) over Kyle McCarthy (NEPR) (Fall 3:57)
120: Brandon Michel (NEPR) over Eli Viskocil (TCU) (Fall 1:22)
126: Brady Westall (NEPR) over Chris Johnson (TCU) (Dec 10-5)
132: Cole Herrmann (NEPR) over Brant Lemieux (TCU) (Dec 9-3)
138: Koy Buesgens (NEPR) over Carter O`Malley (TCU) (MD 16-4)
145: Luke Dorweiler (NEPR) over Cole Franek (TCU) (Fall 5:57)
152: Colton Bornholdt (NEPR) over Caleb Whipps (TCU) (Dec 5-2)
160: Derek Schaap (NEPR) over (TCU) (For.)
170: Caden O`Malley (TCU) over Memphis Connelly (NEPR) (Fall 1:37)
182: Joey Novak (NEPR) over Tyler Stans (TCU) (Fall 2:18)
195: Evan Anderson (NEPR) over (TCU) (For.)
220: Ian DeGross (NEPR) over Kolton Duff (TCU) (Fall 2:48)
285: Brady Gregory (NEPR) over (TCU) (For.)