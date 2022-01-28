Chris Johnson.JPG

Chris Johnson maintains a hold as he tries to position his opponent for a fall. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)

With several wrestlers unable to compete Thursday evening, the Tri-City United Titans hosted Robbinsdale Cooper and New Prague in a wrestling triangular. TCU lost only a single match against the Hawks to go with a pair of forfeits, winning 66-18 before suffering a 61-12 defeat at the hands of a talented Trojan team.

Carter O`Malley.JPG

Carter O'Malley attempts to escape a leg grab. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)

In the dual with Robbinsdale Cooper, Chris Johnson (126) and Kaden Malecha (160) earned fall victories at 1:21 and 0:50 respectively with the rest of the victories coming from forfeits. 

Zack Rutt for Steve.JPG

Zack Rutt receives an appreciation award from the TCU Titan's wrestling team for his father Steve Rutt, who could not be in attendance, for his continued support of the TCU wrestling program. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)

Prior to the start of the second dual, the Titans took a moment to honor Steve Rutt, who has supported the wrestling program for several years, awarding him a plaque as well as a full team banner signed by the entire squad. Steve was not able to attend the dual so his son Zack Rutt accepted the awards on his behalf.

Caleb Whipps.JPG

Caleb Whipps takes down his opponent late in the first round. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)

The dual with New Prague got out of hand quickly despite Riley Skluzacek (113) picking a fall at 3:57 to tie things up at 6-6 after two matches.

Riley Skluzacek.JPG

Riley Skluzacek turns over his opponent moments before earning a fall victory. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)

The Trojans would go on a roll which saw them earn victories or forfeits throughout the lineup with the exception of Caden O`Malley (170) who earned a fall at 1:37.

Allen Krenik.JPG

Allen Krenik gets high position on his opponent. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)

The Titans return to action Saturday, Jan. 29 when they travel to Prior Lake for an invitational.

Cole Franek.JPG

Cole Franek reverses a cover right before the first period ends. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)

Tri-City United - 66, Robbinsdale Cooper - 18

106: Allen Krenik (TCU) over (COOP) (For.)

113: Eli Viskocil (TCU) over (COOP) (For.)

120: Riley Skluzacek (TCU) over (COOP) (For.)

126: Chris Johnson (TCU) over Jacob Hernandez (COOP) (Fall 1:21)

132: Brant Lemieux (TCU) over (COOP) (For.)

138: Carter O`Malley (TCU) over (COOP) (For.)

145: Cole Franek (TCU) over (COOP) (For.)

152: Caleb Whipps (TCU) over (COOP) (For.)

160: Kaden Malecha (TCU) over Owen Holle (COOP) (Fall 0:50)

170: Caden O`Malley (TCU) over (COOP) (For.)

182: Tyler Stans (TCU) over (COOP) (For.)

195: Alexander Reynolds (COOP) over (TCU) (For.)

220: Bright Deku (COOP) over Kolton Duff (TCU) (Fall 6:54)

285: Taten Shroyer (COOP) over (TCU) (For.)

New Prague -  61, Tri-City United - 12

106: Lawson Eller (NEPR) over Allen Krenik (TCU) (Fall 3:38)

113: Riley Skluzacek (TCU) over Kyle McCarthy (NEPR) (Fall 3:57)

120: Brandon Michel (NEPR) over Eli Viskocil (TCU) (Fall 1:22)

126: Brady Westall (NEPR) over Chris Johnson (TCU) (Dec 10-5)

132: Cole Herrmann (NEPR) over Brant Lemieux (TCU) (Dec 9-3)

138: Koy Buesgens (NEPR) over Carter O`Malley (TCU) (MD 16-4)

145: Luke Dorweiler (NEPR) over Cole Franek (TCU) (Fall 5:57)

152: Colton Bornholdt (NEPR) over Caleb Whipps (TCU) (Dec 5-2)

160: Derek Schaap (NEPR) over (TCU) (For.)

170: Caden O`Malley (TCU) over Memphis Connelly (NEPR) (Fall 1:37)

182: Joey Novak (NEPR) over Tyler Stans (TCU) (Fall 2:18)

195: Evan Anderson (NEPR) over (TCU) (For.)

220: Ian DeGross (NEPR) over Kolton Duff (TCU) (Fall 2:48)

285: Brady Gregory (NEPR) over (TCU) (For.)

