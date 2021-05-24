The Tri-City United softball team trounced Waseca in their game on Thursday. The Bluejays earned an early lead, but the Titans quickly ran up the score to win 14-4, featuring a grand slam among a stretch of three home runs early.
At the top of the first the Blue Jays captured two runs on an error and a single. TCU was shut out in the bottom, but Waseca’s 2-0 lead was short lived. In the second inning, the Titans launched into the lead with eight runs.
Kacie Traxler led off with a single and stole second before Isabelle Factor walked. Both batters advanced a base after Lexi Factor was hit by pitch. With the bases loaded, Brooke Blaschko stepped up to the plate and shot a ball over the left field fence for a grand slam.
With the Titans up 4-2, Ellaina Novak followed with another home run. Anastasia Rynda singled, stole second and advanced to third on an error before being doubled in by Savannah Squires. Squires was sent home by Payton Singleton, who hit yet another home run to collect the eighth and final run of the inning.
While Waseca struggled to catch up, the Titans strengthened their advantage. In the fourth inning, Molly Closser led with a double and scored on a single by Novak. Novak then scored on an error and claimed the 10th run.
The Bluejays could only make modest gains in the sixth inning. Waseca collected two runs on a double and an error, but its advance was quickly offset by TCU’s scoring. The Titans loaded up the bases in the seventh, as Rynda, Squires and Singleton walked on base. Traxler singled Rynda home, Squires scored on an error by the third baseman, Singleton scored on a single by Lexi Factor, and Traxler was advanced home on a walk by Blaschko. At 14-4, the Titans claimed the runaway win.
Ellaina Novak, Anastasia Rynda, Savannah Squires, Payton Singleton and Kacie Traxler all led the Titans with two runs each. Brooke Blaschko led in RBIs with 5 and contributed one run. Lexi Factor, Isabelle Factor and Molly Closser produced one run each. Pitcher Ellaina Novak threw six strikeouts with 69 strikes on 86 pitches, giving up seven hits.