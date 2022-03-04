Thursday night, the Le Sueur-Henderson boys basketball team hosted Tri-City United as both teams wrapped up the 2021-22 regular season. After a first half which didn't see either team fully pull away, the Giants opened the second half with a critical 9-3 run that put them in position to cruise their way to a 59-47 win.
For LS-H, the victory gives the team a 13-12 (6-6 MRC) as the Giants prepare for postseason play while the Titans fell to 3-22 (1-11 MRC). The win also gives the Giants the series sweep of TCU this season after having earned the 58-43 win earlier this season.
Postseason play begins Tuesday, March 8 with LS-H hosting the Sibley East Wolverines while the Titans will travel to Belle Plaine to take on the Tigers. Both games will tip-off at 8:01 p.m.
Thursday's game opened with the Giants jumping ahead 9-3 with Nathan Gregersen drawing a pair of charges that put TCU's leading scorer Fakourou Tandia in early foul trouble. Needing a boost in offense, Adam Henze and Jonathan Hurd combined for nine points in a stretch that allowed the Titans to cut the Giant lead to 15-14 with nine minutes remaining in the first half, forcing a timeout.
LS-H responded once again with a layup from Dylan Kahlow, a corner three from Grant Adams and a mid-range jumper from David Gupton. TCU kept the game in check though after a Henze block led to a layup from Nolan Readmond before a turnover resulted in a three pointer from Lucas Holicky. The Giants held off a pair of last-second layup attempts before the buzzer, and took a 28-22 lead into the locker room.
LS-H opened the second half with a pivotal 9-3 run Kahlow, Adams, Gage Bishop and Gregersen all contributing to the scoreboard. With the 12 point lead, the Giants were able to stave off any runs that TCU would throw their way and at one point they even extended the lead to as much as 17.
With the game in hand, both teams took the opportunity to get the non-starters some additional playing time and the Titans trimmed the lead to the final score of 59-47.
Bishop led all scorers with 22 points while Adams and Kahlow added 12 points each for the Giants.
For the Titans, Jonathan Hurd led the way with 18 points while Readmond also scored in double figures with 10 points.