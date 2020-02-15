After Fakourou Tandia’s two free throws with 9:02 left in the second half, the Tri-City United boys, although trailing 65-35, had played even with host Le Sueur-Henderson for the first 9 minutes after the intermission.
The Giants went on to win the Thursday contest 75-44, but the first half of the second frame, with several TCU steals and drives to the net, was a moral victory for the Titans, who have just a single victory on the season
“We came out challenged to play a better half, a little more sense of urgency, a little more fire under their butts,” said head coach Austin Pinke. “We stepped up to that challenge, so it was nice to see them respond in that way when we could have just folded and said ‘the heck with it.’”
Mason Vosejpka scored the Titans' first basket, and Tanner Smith scored their second. But other than a threes by Matthew Rabenberg and Chase Vargo, that was all for Titan baskets from the floor in the first half. Meanwhile, led by junior guard Dominic Drent’s 18 points, the Giants quickly pulled ahead and tripled up on the Titans, 45-15 at the break.
Rabenberg and Dominick Miland, who led TCU’s effort with nine points, each dropped a three in the second half for four TCU baskets from behind the arc in the game. The Titans made 10 of 17 free throws.
Drent, who led all scorers with 22 points, about his average, said the Giants are a young team that has improved throughout the season but still has lots of room for improvement. Upping their game next year will require players to work on their ball handling and shooting skills in the off-season.
“I am looking forward to seeing the development in the summer. In the regular season we work on team skills: what we’re going to do against a certain team and not developing individual skills as much.”
Also hitting double figures for the Giants in the balanced effort were Nolan Maczkowicz with 13 points, Lukas Graff with a dozen points, Trace Edmondson with 11 points and Zach Berndt with 10 points.
Drent sunk a trio of threes, Maczkowicz made a pir of threes and Noah Koller and Berndt each ended the night with one three. The Giants were 10 for 19 at the charity line.
The Giants, 4-8 in the Minnesota River Conference and 8-14 overall, have a non-conference game at Cleveland on Monday. TCU hosts Belle Plaine on Tuesday.