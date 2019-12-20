Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial left sticks in the stockings of the visiting Clipper boys on Thursday, defeating them 54-48 in Valley Conference basketball action.
Being naughty, not nice to the basketball was an issue for the Clippers, who got down early, battled back to within a point late in the second half but were off the mark in the final minutes.
“We were very careless with the basketball,” said head coach Dan Fredrickson, “not only careless with it by losing it but careless with it where we we’re not able to get good angles to make good passes.”
Off the bench, Carter Dylla scored on a layup, and Isaac Mueller, back on the floor after missing three games due to a thumb injury, dropped a three pointer to put the Clippers up 16-13.
But the Knights responded with four-straight baskets from behind the arc to take a lead they would never lose. They limited Ben Holden to just a three-point basket and a free throw, and, with a pair of made free shots with half a second left, had a 34-21 advantage at the intermission.
“I thought they did a nice job with what they (the Knights) ran defensively,” Fredrickson said. “It took us out of some of our stuff early.”
Alex McCabe scored on a layup, and Eric Rohlfing added three points on a basket and ensuing foul shot, but turning the ball over, the Clippers couldn’t find traction early in the second half.
But Holden scored after a Knight player slapped the backboard for a goaltending call. Dylla slid along the baseline and dished off to Holden for a basket, and Rohlfing followed up with a hook shot for two and a three point basket to pull the Clippers with four, 43-39.
“I thought the defensive effort in the second half was amazing,” Fredrickson said. “We switched some things, and went to a jump defense and held them to 20 points in the second half.”
Later, after a 5-second call on LCWM, Mueller hit a three, and Holden swished a pair of free shots to pull the Clippers within a basket, 49-48. But LCWM scored on free throw, grabbed the rebound on the missed second shot and scored to add three more points. With the Clippers off target down the stretch, the Knights Grinched out a victory.
“No matter what happened tonight, we held them to 54 points,” Fredrickson said. “You hold anybody to 54 points and you’ve got to take care of business. We just didn’t score enough tonight and value the basketball. We just have to get better with the basketball and with trying to manufacture a good shot on offense.”
Rohlfing led the scoring effort with 16 points. Holden and Mueller ended the night with 10 points.
The Clippers are back in action on Friday, Dec. 27 at 1 p.m. when they take on New Ulm Cathedral in the first round of the Nicolle tournament. The tournament continues the following Monday with the Clippers playing Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart at 2:30.
Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial 34 20 54
Cleveland 21 27 48
Cleveland 48 (Ben Holden 10, Eric Rohlfing 16, Elijah Sullivan 2, Alex McCabe 6, Isaac Mueller 10, Carter Dylla 4)
Rebounds 25 (Holden 9, Sullivan 1, McCabe 1, Rohlfing 9, Levi Baker 1, Mueller 4)
Assists 17 (Holden 5, Sullivan 3, Carter Dylla 1, McCabe 2, Rohlfing 2, Baker 2, Mueller 2)
Steals 11 (Holden 3, Rohlfing 2, Sullivan 2, Dylla 2, Mueller 2)
Blocks 1 (Mueller 1)
Turnovers 12
2FG 14-32 (44%)
3FG 4-16 (25%) (Baker 3, Dylla 1)
FT 8-11 (50%)