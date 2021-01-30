Rebounding and free-throw shooting struggles plagued the Cleveland Clippers girls basketball team Thursday in a 49-40 loss to Truman/Martin Luther/GHEC Jaguars at Granada.
The Jaguars outrebounded the Clippers 47-35 and out shot Cleveland 56 percent to 36 percent at the free-throw line.
Cleveland head coach Joe Remiger said the Clippers are "taking some steps forward and really struggled rebounding the ball."
He also said center Emily Kern, who fouled out, "was in foul trouble for much of the game, and the team struggled at the free-throw line."
The Jaguars led by only 20-19 at halftime, but they pulled away with a 30-22 second half run.
However, Cleveland guard Kaylee Karels had a big game with 20 points, including 3 of 3 on 3-point shots. She also had four rebounds, three assists and three steals.
Cleveland uard Macey Ziebarth also scored in double figures with 13 points, including 2 of 6 on 3-pointers, plus she had nine rebounds, two steals and one assist.
Kern collected two points, five rebounds and one block.
Greta Hahn of Cleveland scored three points on a 3-point shot, handed off a team-high four assists, picked off three steals and grabbed one rebound,
Laci Hollerich of Cleveland picked up two points, six rebounds and five steals.
Emma Traenor of Cleveland had one rebound and one steal.
The Jaguars improved to 3-0.
Cleveland (1-2) hosts Alden Conger/Glenville-Emmons (0-0) at 7:15 p.m. Tuesday.