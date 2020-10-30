Cleveland quarterback Alex McCabe played the second half on a very sore knee Friday night in the Clippers' homecoming football game against Waterville-Elysian-Morristown.
"He could not run, but the O line and backs followed his lead and ran the Clippers to [18-0] victory," Cleveland head coach Erik Hermanson said.
The second straight shutout for the Clippers (2-2) helped them to their second straight win on the season. They ran the clock on time consuming drives to score their first touchdown in the second quarter.
Then after a second quarter safety, they drove the length of the field again in the third for their second touchdown to put Waterville away.
McCabe opened the scoring with a 2-yard touchdown run. He completed eight of 17 pass attempts for 28, no interceptions and two points after touchdowns. He also ran six times for 20 yards.
Tyce Shook led the Cleveland receivers with five catches for 18 yards.
Ben Holden had two catches for 18 yards and the second PAT catch.
Kaleb Timlin had one reception for two yards.
Blake McVennes had the first PAT catch and ended with one reception for 2 yards.
Blake McVennes rushed 15 times for 97 yards, including n 1 yard touchdown run for the Clippers' first score.
Tommy Kennedy carried the ball nine times for 33 yards.
Eric Rohlfing led the Cleveland defense with 10 tackles and a forced safety.
Cameron Seely made eight stops.
Jackson Meyer made four tackles with two behind the line.
Isaac Mueller made an interception.
Cleveland has two games remaining in the regular season at 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov 5 versus unbeaten Mayer Lutheran (4-0) at Cleveland and 7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 11 versus St. Clair/Loyola (3-1) at St. Clair.